Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Grant Smith, Lyons, basketball, sophomore

Name: Grant Smith

School: Lyons, sophomore

Sport: Basketball

Why he was selected: Smith had 34 points and nine rebounds in a win over Maine South, 28 points, six blocks and three rebounds in a win over Proviso East and 11 points and eight rebounds in a win over Waubonsie Valley.

He was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Glenbard East basketball’s Michael Nee, Lyons basketball’s Emma O’Brien and Nazareth basketball’s Stella Sakalas were other nominees.

Here is Smith’s Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

How are you feeling about the start to the year?

Smith: I’m feeling really good about our start to the year. I think we’ve really been clicking as a team and we’ve been getting better each game. We still have some things to work on.

You’ve had some huge games early. Are you surprised at all? I did hear you guys would be pretty good!

Smith: I wouldn’t say I’m surprised because everybody’s been working really hard in the offseason and my performance and team’s performance is a reflection of that.

How hard is the transition from football to basketball? What is the transition like?

Smith: The transition is definitely challenging at first. Football conditioning and basketball conditioning are very different and you definitely learn that early on. I think the fact I’ve been working all football season has definitely made my transition easier.

How long have you played basketball? Have you always played both sports?

Smith: I’ve played basketball since I was in kindergarten and I didn’t start football until seventh grade. My siblings and parents were also really involved in basketball as well as football and continue to help me in both sports.

I think I saw you play AAU with Meanstreets. How has playing for that high level program helped your development?

Smith: Meanstreets has definitely made the transition from sophomore last year to varsity easier. Playing at such a high level helped me learn a bunch about the game of basketball but also myself and who I want to be as a player and I think that’s an essential part of my development.

Basketball wise do you have a favorite team or player?

Smith: My favorite college basketball team has to be Michigan state. I’ve been a fan since as long as I can remember and my goal is to play for Coach Izzo. My favorite NBA team has always been the Bulls