Plane veers off runway, rolls over at Downers Grove airpark: sheriff

A small single-engine airplane veered off the runway and rolled over Friday afternoon at Brookeridge Airpark in Downers Grove, the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 12:10 p.m., the plane was attempting a landing at the airpark, 437 Millbrook Drive, officials said.

The pilot lost control of the plane, causing it to veer off the runway, roll over and come to a rest in a back yard, according to the sheriff’s office. The pilot and passenger were alert and taken to an area hospital for further assessment.

No other details were immediately released.

