DuPage countywide races get more crowded

The race for DuPage County sheriff is on, with contested primaries on both sides of the aisle.

Robert Carroll, a former Cook County sheriff’s deputy who worked briefly as a spokesman for DuPage Sheriff James Mendrick, and Peter Coolidge, a retired DuPage sheriff’s deputy from West Chicago, are both seeking the Democratic nomination.

Rather than run for another four years, Mendrick has instead launched a bid for the Republican nomination for governor.

Republicans Undersheriff Eddie Moore and Sean Noonan, a longtime municipal police officer, are vying to become their party’s nominee for sheriff.

Now that the candidate filing period has ended, here’s a look at some other high-profile races:

Countywide

Democratic incumbent Deb Conroy has no primary opponent as she seeks a second term as county board chair. Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso filed his candidacy Monday morning for the Republican nomination for the county’s top executive post.

One of the longest-serving county treasurers in the region, Republican Gwen Henry is running for reelection. Elmhurst Democrat Yeena Yoo, whose county board seat is up for election in 2026, will instead challenge Henry in the general election.

Yoo is a legal aid attorney. Henry, a certified public accountant and former Wheaton mayor, has held the treasurer’s post since 2006.

Forest preserve board

Incumbent Forest Preserve President Daniel Hebreard is facing a primary challenger in Gerald Tavolino, a Wheaton Democrat.

Carl Schultz, a former forest preserve commissioner, is the Republican candidate for the top post. Hebreard is seeking his third term at the helm.

Democrats Quinn Fulmer and Susan Smentek are jockeying for the party’s nomination for the District 1 seat on the forest preserve board. A commissioner for over 20 years, Marsha Murphy did not file to run for reelection. The winner is slated to face Elmhurst Republican Carolyn Ubriaco in the general election.

In District 2, incumbent Tina Tyson-Dunne is poised to face fellow Democrats Jacalynn “Jax” West and Dana Moreau in the March primary. William “Bill” Wehrle of Lombard is the only Republican to file for the seat.

Incumbent Barbara O’Meara is the sole Democrat running in District 5. Naperville Republican Michael Farmer is running to challenge her in November.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20251103/news/dupage-countywide-races-get-more-crowded/