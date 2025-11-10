Wheaton teacher, soccer coach faces sexual assault charges involving middle school student

An Aurora middle school teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a former student who is underage, DuPage County authorities said Saturday.

Jessica Bergmann, 34, of the 600 block of South Pierce Avenue in Wheaton, faces charges of criminal sexual assault - position of authority, and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse - position of authority.

A judge denied prosecutors’ request to detain Bergman pretrial and released her Saturday under conditions that included no contact with the victim or anyone under age 18.

Wheaton police began investigating the case in October after hearing from neighbors concerned about frequent visits from a younger man to Bergmann’s house, according to court documents filed by DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

Bergmann, who teaches math at Washington Middle School in Aurora, met the boy when he was a student. She also coached a school soccer team to which he belonged, prosecutors said.

The student, now 17, attends high school. He and Bermann began communicating through texts and phone calls in his sophomore year.

“It is alleged that at some point in time, the relationship between the two turned sexual. It is further alleged that the relationship progressed further and that the victim would frequently go to Bergmann’s home, occasionally staying overnight, where the two would engage in sexual intercourse,” officials said.

Bergmann was arrested Friday.

Berlin called Bergmann’s actions a “profound abuse of trust and authority.”

“Teachers are entrusted with our students’ well-being,” he said. “They are given the awesome responsibility to guide and protect our students, not to harm or exploit them.”

Wheaton Police Chief P.J. Youker said “cases involving alleged abuse by a teacher strike at the core of community trust.”

Bergmann’s next court appearance is set for Dec. 1 before Judge Margaret O’Connell.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20251108/crime/teacher-soccer-coach-faces-sexual-assault-charges-involving-student-at-aurora-school/