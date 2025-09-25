Glendale Heights mom charged with endangering child

A Glendale Heights woman is facing charges of endangering her 2-year-old child after the toddler was found Sunday wandering alone in an apartment complex.

Arely Corral, 45, of the 600 block of Fullerton Avenue, is charged with felony endangering the health or welfare of a child — second or subsequent offense.

While prosecutors asked that she be detained, Corral was granted pretrial release Monday, according to DuPage County court records. The judge prohibited her from having contact with the child. She is also not allowed to drink alcohol and must wear an alcohol monitor.

According to the prosecutors’ petition to detain Corral, a person called police at 6:01 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 21, to report a toddler was alone, outside, at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Fullerton.

The responding officers recognized the child from a previous contact and went to the child’s apartment. The petition states that they found a back sliding-glass door unlocked, and Corral asleep on a couch.

Police said she told them the child was in the apartment. They also said she appeared intoxicated. Police said the door’s lock was out of the child’s reach.

Corral was charged in April 2023 with misdemeanor endangering the health or welfare of a child, after the child — who was about 4 months old at the time — suffered a broken collarbone.

According to the petition, Corral told police she had placed the child on a play mat on top of a mattress and box spring, then went to take a shower, and the child fell off.

The child was treated at Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago. Doctors at the hospital diagnosed the child with failure to thrive, based on the child’s low weight. DCFS investigated the incident, according to police.

Corral pleaded guilty and was put on two years of court supervision.

A DCFS spokesman said Wednesday the agency would not comment on whether it has taken custody of the child.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250925/crime/glendale-heights-mom-charged-with-endangering-child/