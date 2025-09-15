Lombard man charged with battering DuPage County sheriff’s deputies ordered held for trial

A Lombard man accused of battering several DuPage County Sheriff’s deputies Friday, sending three to the hospital, has been ordered held pending trial.

Avinash Panjwani, 27, of the 900 block of West Aspen Drive, was charged Saturday with five counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and two counts of resisting a police officer causing injury, all felonies, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Judge Joshua Dieden granted the state’s motion to deny Panjwani pretrial release.

Authorities said the actions occurred Friday morning at the DuPage County Courthouse where Panjwani was attending a previously scheduled court date.

When a judge ordered him to report to probation to complete drug testing before returning, Panjwani looked at the courtroom deputy and made shadow boxing movements at her, authorities said.

According to the state’s attorney’s office, Panjwani shoulder-checked another deputy on his way out of the courtroom. He returned to the courtroom about 20 minutes later and left shortly after without permission.

A deputy approached Panjwani on the second floor at the top of the escalator and told him he wasn’t free to leave. As the deputy reached out, Panjwani punched him twice in the face, knocking him backward on the escalator, authorities said.

Panjwani then got on top of the deputy head and pushed his thumbs forcefully into his eyes, authorities said.

Additional deputies arrived and after removing him from the deputy tried to cuff and take him into custody. During that time, Panjwani tried to bite and pushed a deputy back causing an injury on the escalator.

While resisting, Panjwani kneed another deputy in the face and spit twice on another officer, according the state’s attorney’s office. Panjwani was taken to the DuPage County Jail and three officer taken to a hospital for medical attention.

“We’re thankful to report that our injured deputies are safely recovering,” DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said.

Panjwani’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 6.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250913/crime/lombard-man-charged-with-battering-dupage-county-sheriffs-deputies-ordered-held-for-trial/