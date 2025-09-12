Several DuPage County sheriff’s deputies were injured trying to detain a person inside the county courthouse Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office reported the incident happened around 10:15 a.m. A man had been in court and was ordered to undergo an unspecified evaluation, according to a news release.

The man left the courtroom. A deputy tried to stop the person on the landing of the escalator. The release said the man hit the deputy, and they fell down the escalator.

Three deputies were taken to a hospital.

The man has been detained, and the state’s attorney’s office is determining whether to file criminal charges.

The release did not say on which floor of the four-story building this happened, nor what kind of court case the man had attended.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250912/crime/deputies-injured-in-fight-at-dupage-courthouse/