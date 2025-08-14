DuPage Animal Services celebrates $1 million gift as shelter is ‘overflowing’ with cats

DuPage County Animal Services has accepted a $1 million donation from a nonprofit organization that supports the animal shelter in Wheaton (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

Toad is one cool cat.

The kitten with the amphibian name was on hand when DuPage County officials celebrated a major donation — $1 million — for the county’s newly expanded animal shelter in Wheaton.

As officials assembled at a podium for a giant check presentation, tiny Toad almost stole the spotlight.

“We wanted to bring a little kitten here to show you that while she’s cute and we love to adopt out our kittens, our shelter is overflowing with a lot of adult cats, too,” said Laura Flamion, administrator of DuPage County Animal Services.

There are over 135 cats at the shelter now, she said. As an open-admission shelter, the facility takes in a range of pets regardless of their medical condition, age, breed, or behavior.

“One of the things that we’re really grateful for is the community’s just unwavering support for making sure that we can continue to have open admission policies and really try to direct our resources in the most effective ways possible,” Flamion said at a county board meeting.

Animal Services accepted the $1 million donation from DuPage Animal Friends. The nonprofit organization has been “energetically fundraising to help pay off the construction costs of the new DuPage Animal Services facility,” DuPage County Board Chair Deb Conroy said.

The gift was made possible by the “unwavering benevolence of our donors,” DuPage Animal Friends board president Jennifer Martyn said.

A substantial portion of the grant was left to Animal Services in the estate of Donna “Ginger” Jelf, who was a longtime resident of Villa Park and a public school music teacher.

“We are sure she would be so proud to see how her legacy presents itself in this beautiful new building,” Martyn said. “Our grand opening was in June, and so it really is more important now than ever that we continue these fundraising efforts to sustain that building and get those bills paid for that brand new house.”

Creating a cozy space — like home — has been a trend in sheltering, Flamion has said. The shelter now has a detached “real-life room” designed to give dogs a break from kennels and reduce stress. There’s a covered patio for outdoor training and events. And adoptable cats are front and center near an airy new lobby.

The original building was also gutted and transformed into a new state-of-the-art medical suite.

“This is more than a donation, it’s an investment in the future of animal welfare in DuPage County,” said Brian Krajewski, chair of the board’s animal services committee, in a statement. “We’re proud of the collaboration that led to this state-of-the-art facility, and this support will ensure its success for years to come.”

Toad came in as part of an accidental litter. That tends to happen this time of year, Flamion said.

“She’ll be available for adoption soon,” she said.

And judging by her demeanor at the county board meeting — DuPage Animal Friends board member Patty Gustin held her — Toad will make a sweet pet.

