Former Glendale Heights Village President Chodri Khokhar pleaded not guilty Monday to felony charges of forgery and perjury.

He was also granted permission by DuPage County Judge Daniel Guerin to represent himself instead of hiring a lawyer.

“Your honor, this is a 100% frivolous case,” Khokhar said.

The charges are punishable by probation or up to five years in prison on each charge. The forgery charges accuse Khokhar of submitting an election petition in 2024, with the intent to defraud, that contained three signatures that were not genuine.

The perjury charge accuses Khokhar of “knowingly making a false statement, under oath or affirmation, which he did not believe to be true,” certifying that the signatures were done in his presence and were genuine.

His next court date is Sept. 5.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250811/crime/ex-glendale-heights-village-president-arraigned-on-forgery-perjury-charges/