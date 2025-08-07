Detention continued for teen accused in plotting to bomb Islamic center

The teen accused of planning a terror attack on the Islamic Education Center in Glendale Heights will remain in detention until his next court hearing.

DuPage County Judge Kishori Tank said Thursday she wants the 16-year-old boy to begin counseling about online radicalization before she would agree to his going home.

The boy faces felony charges of attempted terrorism and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The boy’s attorney had filed a motion seeking to have the boy released from the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center.

The boy’s father, mother and two sisters attended the hearing. The females wore hijabs, a head covering commonly worn by women who practice the Islamic faith.

Assistant State’s Attorney Nick Catizone said he did not object to the boy being released to the custody of his parents. But he wanted it conditioned on the boy attending the counseling the FBI has recommended to the family.

The boy’s lawyer said the family does not believe the boy has been radicalized. She also said she needed more time to learn about the counseling and discuss it with the boy and his family.

Tank said she has concerns about the boy’s mental health. She said authorities have accused him of trying to build a suicide bomb.

“The idea or thought he was trying to cause harm to himself and harm to others, as a parent, it should be concerning to you,” she said, addressing the teen’s father. “I am only trying to protect him, and society at the same time.”

The boy’s next court date is Monday.

The boy video-recorded services at the Islamic Education Center in Glendale Heights on July 4, to prepare for detonating an explosive device at the center, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

The prosecution also says that on July 12, the boy had a handgun small enough that it could be concealed on his person.

