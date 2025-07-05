One of two people who ran from a vehicle Elmhurst authorities were pursuing was fatally struck Wednesday in the northbound lane of Interstate 294 in Elmhurst.

Elmhurst officers were pursuing a vehicle wanted in connection with a retail theft at about 9:06 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Illinois State Police, which is investigating the death.

Two suspects fled the vehicle on foot into traffic. A vehicle struck one of the suspects who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an ISP spokesperson.

Authorities did not release that person’s identity. The investigation is ongoing.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250705/news/theft-suspect-fleeing-elmhurst-police-fatally-struck-on-i-294/