West Chicago man faces gun charges

A man is facing gun charges in West Chicago after people complained about a person approaching their car and pointing a gun at them.

Ryan Ratliff, 35, of the 100 block of Ainsley Drive in West Chicago, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender, a Class X felony.

He is also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, and several misdemeanor crimes, including aggravated assault, according to a news release from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

On Sunday, DuPage County Circuit Court Judge Leah Bendik ordered he be detained in jail pretrial.

The release said that around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, West Chicago police responded to Arbor Street for a report of a man with a gun. Complainants said Ratcliff jumped into the road from a grassy area, approached their car and pointed a handgun at them.

Police found a man matching their description in the parking lot of a liquor store at Arbor and Washington streets.

Officers spoke with the man and searched him but did not find a gun. They then spoke to the store clerk and confirmed the man had entered the store.

After checking an area in the store where the man had been, the officers found a loaded handgun with 20 rounds in the ammunition magazine behind some bottles on a shelf, according to a petition for pretrial detention.

Ratliff was arrested at that time.

Police say the gun was reported stolen June 11 in Chicago.

According to the petition, Ratliff told police he thought the people in the car were harassing his underage daughter and denied he owned the gun.

The petition said Ratliff is on parole for aggravated battery with a firearm in a 2016 Cook County case. He also was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm in a 2008 case.

If convicted of the Class X charge, Ratliff faces a sentence of six to 30 years in prison.

His next court date is July 28.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250630/crime/west-chicago-man-faces-gun-charges/