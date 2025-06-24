Bolingbrook woman accused of DUI, hitting IDOT truck at fatal accident scene to remain in jail: prosecutors

A motion was approved Monday to deny pre-trial release for a Bolingbrook woman accused of DUI and crashing into an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) truck that was on the scene of a fatal car crash investigation Sunday.

Estephany Antunez, 27, of the 200 block of Gettysburg Drive, appeared at First Appearance Court Monday charged with one count of passing an emergency vehicle causing injury/death and 10 misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses including DUI, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, speeding and attempt fleeing and eluding a police officer, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 3 a.m. June 22, Illinois State Police troopers were investigating a three-car fatal crash on northbound Interstate 55, north of Interstate Interstate 355.

About 7:30 a.m., while troopers were investigating the crash, Antunez drove around the lane closures and struck an IDOT truck with a worker inside of the vehicle, according to the release.

Antunez fled and drove down a closed roadway where traffic crash reconstruction personnel were working, authorities said. She nearly struck multiple deceased bodies in the roadway and a state trooper, according to the release.

Antunez ultimately was pulled over following a two-mile pursuit and was arrested. Her BAC allegedly was .173.

The driver of the IDOT truck was transferred to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to the release.

“Illinois law requires that when approaching a stationary emergency vehicle with activated emergency lights, a driver must reduce speed, proceed with due caution and be prepared to stop,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The allegation that Ms. Antunez ignored lane closures set up by the Illinois State Police as they were investigating a fatal crash, and crashed her car into an IDOT truck, injuring the occupant, are shocking. To make matters worse, it is alleged that instead of stopping, as required by law, Ms. Antunez fled the scene, ignored the flashing police lights behind her and led the police on a brief pursuit, all while her BAC was .173, more than twice the legal limit.”

Antunez’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 21.