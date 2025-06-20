A Woodridge man died Thursday night after his motorcycle crashed into an SUV in Naperville.

The crash happened at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Naper Boulevard, according to the Naperville Police Department. Dante Fields, 26, died after police and fire personnel attempted lifesaving measures at the scene.

Police responded to the intersection at about 9:35 p.m. The preliminary investigation indicates Fields’ 2024 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Chicago Avenue at a “high rate of speed” when it entered the intersection at Naper Boulevard on a solid green light.

A 2024 VinFast SUV was turning left from westbound Maple Avenue to southbound Naper Boulevard. The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the SUV.

The crash is still under investigation, and no charges have yet been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 630-420-8833.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250620/news/woodridge-motorcyclist-killed-in-thursday-night-crash-in-naperville/