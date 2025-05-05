Roosevelt Road in Wheaton, West Chicago to get resurfaced

Illinois Department of Transportation crews are set to resurface a stretch of Roosevelt Road from West Chicago to Wheaton.

The $8.6 million project will run from Technology Boulevard in West Chicago near the DuPage Business Center to Pierce Avenue in Wheaton, passing through Winfield. The work will require daytime intermittent lane closures beginning, weather permitting, on May 12

In addition, IDOT will modernize traffic signals and construct new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. The project is expected to wrap up in November, IDOT said in a news release.

Drivers can expect delays, and alternative routes are advised. Drivers should pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and watch out for workers and equipment.

