A 54-year-old Chicago man is charged with first-degree murder after authorities said he spat on a Glendale Heights woman and stabbed her in the back Thursday near a CTA green line stop in Chicago.

Willie Holmes was denied pretrial release at a detention hearing Sunday, officials from the Cook County state’s attorney’s office said.

According to prosecutors, 25-year-old Emily Carlson was sitting on the outside exit steps at the Central Avenue green line station at 350 N. Central Ave. at about 1 p.m. Thursday when Holmes reportedly walked past and spat on her.

Carlson’s boyfriend confronted Holmes, then Holmes pulled out a knife with a locking blade and chased after the boyfriend, prosecutors said.

Authorities said the boyfriend used a bicycle to shield himself from Holmes, who then turned his attention back to Carlson. She attempted to flee, but Holmes plunged the knife into her back, according to court papers.

Holmes attempted to flee, but several unarmed witnesses chased after him and cornered him in a nearby convenience until officers arrived.

Carlson was transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at about 7 p.m. following unsuccessful surgeries. Prosecutors said the stab wound punctured her aorta. Authorities said Carlson had recently given birth as well.

Officers recovered the knife at the convenience store and took evidence from Holmes that indicated blood from Carlson was present, records show.

The attack and chase were all captured on multiple surveillance cameras, and Holmes was identified in photo arrays as the attacker by multiple witnesses, according to court records.

Holmes is due back in court Tuesday for a status hearing on his case.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250428/crime/man-charged-with-murder-in-stabbing-death-of-glendale-heights-woman-in-chicago/