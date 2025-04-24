Judge grants no-contact order for La Grange teacher accused of grooming, sexual abuse of 16-year-old student

A Will County judge Thursday granted a two-year, no-contact order against a Neuqua Valley High School English teacher accused of grooming and sexually abusing a 16-year-old student.

Judge Theodore Jarz extended the emergency order of protection originally filed on March 13 on behalf of the student.

William Schaub, 56, of the 0-100 block of North Stone Avenue in La Grange, was arrested April 3 and charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of grooming. According to prosecutors, Schaub sent numerous texts to the girl, kissed her and inappropriately touched her.

Schaub, who has been indicted on the charges, was released from Will County jail following a detention hearing earlier this month. He will again appear in court on May 21.

His attorney declined comment on the criminal case but did note the order of protection was similar to Schaub’s pre-trial release conditions that he have no contact with minors. He added Schaub has not been served with an order of protection, though court records show he was served at the Will County jail prior to his release.

An attorney representing the petitioner for the order of protection also declined comment.

According to the petition, Schaub used the school’s Remind app to groom the student. He also allegedly sent numerous text messages, including a shirtless photo of himself, to the student.

In a November text exchange, the student expressed concern about the relationship between the two of them.

“Hey, so I’ve been thinking a lot about what’s going on between us, and I don’t know if what we are doing is a good idea,” she wrote.

She went on to say that she didn’t want to “mess up” the relationship and that she loved talking to Schaub, a former actor.

In his response, Schaub commended the student’s “maturity and responsibility,” adding that it was “something I should have been more capable of.”

He continued by saying the text didn’t change how he saw her and that he was more impressed by her.

The order of protection prohibits Schaub from contacting the student or going to her home or Neuqua Valley High School. The next court hearing on the order of protection is in April 2027, when the order is set to expire.

A spokeswoman for Indian Prairie Unit District 204 officials declined comment Thursday. However, earlier this month, district officials confirmed Schaub was placed on paid administrative leave.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250424/crime/judge-grants-no-contact-order-for-neuqua-valley-high-teacher-accused-of-grooming-sexual-abuse-of-16/