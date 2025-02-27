Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Sara Abdul, Wheaton North, basketball, senior

Name: Sara Abdul

School: Wheaton North, senior

Sport: Basketball

Why she was selected: Abdul had 23 points, six steals and five assists to lead Wheaton North past St. Charles North to the regional championship.

She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

What does it mean to win a regional title?

Abdul: For us it meant a lot, starting off 1-9 and winning a regional is incredible. This regional title just proves to everyone that we are so much better than people think we are.

To what do you attribute your team’s great turnaround this season? Any key points?

Abdul: I think just sticking together and staying as a team really helped us. This year I think the whole team had a very special bond and it definitely helped us get through this season and have the big turnaround that we had.

How does the team accomplishment compare to the individual milestones you’ve had?

Abdul: Without this team and just everyone that I have had the opportunity to play with through my four years I could not have reached those milestones. I am very thankful to have been able to reach those milestones but to me I think our team accomplishments felt even more meaningful.

Do you have a favorite athlete and/or team at the next level?

Abdul: I mainly watch college basketball and at the moment I think my favorite women’s team to watch is Notre Dame. I also like watching Dukes on the men’s side.

What’s a TV show you could totally binge on?

Abdul: “Gossip Girl.”

What’s your plans after high school, basketball and/or academics wise?

Abdul: My plan is to continue playing basketball after high school. I am not sure where yet and I am still undecided what I will be studying.