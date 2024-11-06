DuPage auditor rematch: White ahead in close race for reelection

Incumbent DuPage County Auditor William “Bill” White, right, appears to be heading for a second term in a race that pitted White against Bob Grogan, the man he unseated in 2020.

Incumbent DuPage County Auditor William “Bill” White appears to be heading for a second term in a race that pitted White against the man he unseated in 2020.

As of late Tuesday, White had 215,425 votes, according to unofficial totals. Bob Grogan, whom White defeated by 75 votes in 2020, had 212,897 votes.

In 2020, the auditor’s race dragged out into a legal battle and recounts, with White ultimately prevailing.

During this campaign, White, a Downers Grove Democrat, said he would make a countywide audit of internal control structures and would make that his key focus if reelected.

Grogan, a Downers Grove Republican, touted his experience as an auditor and a licensed CPA and said he was running to bring a “professional auditor” back to the office. He also pointed to his record while in office, noting he was the first county auditor to implement an online checkbook for the county, allowing the public to search and view county expenditures.

Grogan also echoed concerns that county board members raised over White’s performance in office.

White, who is a lawyer, came under fire earlier this year from county board members who questioned why he had not produced quarterly audit reports in more than three years.

Grogan, 56, said timely reports may have helped catch an error that led to the county losing out on millions in tax revenue from the sale of recreational marijuana. He also questioned why it took White three years to issue his report examining the snafu that led to the loss of the marijuana retail tax revenue.

Grogan pledged to return the office’s focus to financial auditing, noting that audits during his tenure resulted in five convictions, two on federal corruption charges.

White, 65, said he has brought his office into compliance and has issued all quarterly reports. He added that dated software and the ongoing controversy over bills from the county clerk’s office contributed to the delay in the reports.

White says he started an investigation into the marijuana tax delay. However, he said he shelved the report in 2023, believing it was “water under the bridge” and that it was “best to look forward.” The report was released in July, but several county board members criticized its narrow scope and the length of time it took to make the findings public.

The county has until Nov. 19 to count any outstanding mail-in ballots, as long as the ballots are postmarked by Nov. 5.

