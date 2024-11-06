Chaplin cruising in DuPage County recorder’s race

DuPage County Democrat Liz Chaplin appears to be cruising to victory in the race for the recorder’s job.

Chaplin had 225,212 votes compared to 200,871 for Republican Nicole Prater, according to unofficial tallies just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The winner will replace incumbent Recorder Kathleen Carrier, who lost in the Democratic primary.

Chaplin, a county board member since 2012, has said the recorder of deeds office — the steward of county real estate records — has been stagnant “for too long.”

The Downers Grove Democrat said she would hire a community outreach director and proposed bringing a property fraud alert system in-house as a cost-saving move. She also would redo the website and make it more user-friendly.

Prater is currently the Winfield Township supervisor. She served in the U.S. Air Force and has said the recorder’s office could “do a lot more” with programs for veterans. They can receive discounts from businesses through “Honor Rewards.”

In late 2019, Chaplin wanted to put a question on the ballot asking voters whether the recorder’s duties should be merged with the county clerk’s office.

She noted in an email that 87 of the 102 counties in Illinois, including Cook, have already merged the recorder’s office with the clerk’s office.

At this point, she doesn’t believe it’s the will of the county board to place a referendum question on the ballot. However, if the board decided to put the question to voters, she would not object.

