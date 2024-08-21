A man has pleaded guilty to killing a Glendale Heights man by supplying him with a mixture of fentanyl and heroin.

Donnell Boatman, 55, of the 500 block of Gregory Avenue in Glendale Heights, was sentenced to eight years in prison, according to DuPage Court records. He made his plea on Aug. 7.

Boatman was accused of selling the drugs to Eric Schoenwolf, 30.

Schoenwolf was found dead Sept. 18, 2023, in his bedroom in the 1200 block of Raleigh Court. Police found small plastic baggies with a multicolored mushroom design on a bedside table. The bags contained a powdered mix of fentanyl and heroin, according to prosecutors.

Schoenwolf’s cellphone was found near one of his hands. Texts showed Schoenwolf arranging to buy drugs from Boatman.

Police texted Boatman, pretending to be Schoenwolf, and arranged to meet him. When they arrested Boatman, police found black baggies with the mushroom design, authorities said.

Schoenwolf died of a combination of heroin, fentanyl, a sedative, an SSRI antidepressant and alcohol.

Boatman must serve 75% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240820/crime/glendale-heights-man-pleads-guilty-to-drug-induced-homicide/