A multialarm fire at a church in Downers Grove has closed 63rd Street between Washington Street and Fairmount Avenue.

Firefighters reported flames through the roof of the church facility on the 500 block of 63rd Street, according to multiple online scanner-monitoring social media accounts.

The fire was reported just after 6 a.m.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Academy is listed at the address associated with the fire.

No injuries have been reported.