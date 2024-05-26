Ex-DuPage prosecutor facing threat charges in federal court

A former DuPage County assistant state’s attorney has been charged with threatening two state legislators.

Samuel J. Cundari, 30, has been charged with transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure another person, in violation of federal law, according to a news release from the federal prosecutor for the U.S. Central Illinois District.

The complaint alleges that on March 17, 2024, the representatives told Illinois State Police they were threatened on X (formerly Twitter). The social media post stated, “Our patience grows short with you. The day we put your kids’ feet first into a woodchipper so we can enjoy their last few screams is coming.” Five other people or groups were tagged with the post, including the Illinois attorney general.

The complaint does not name the state legislators.

The FBI began investigating.

On May 15, the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center received an online tip regarding a post on X that seemed to be in response to an advertisement about the Springfield PrideFest which occurred on May 18, 2024, according to the news release.

The post stated “I sure hope NOBODY leaves a pressure cooker filled with bail bearings, glass, and nails, filled with diesel fuel and fertilizer, with the over pressure safety valve disabled, near a natural gas line line [sic]. That would be VERY sad and VERY unfortunate,” according to the release.

If convicted, Cundari could be imprisoned up to five years.

The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation. Cundari was employed there at the time of the alleged incidents, but does not work there anymore, according to a spokesman.

Federal prosecutors did not seek detention, so Cundari was released on conditions Friday, including a prohibition against using social media, according to court records.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240525/crime/dupage-prosecutor-facing-threat-charges-in-federal-court/