Lukas in lead for Democratic nomination for DuPage County coroner

With early votes counted, Judith Lukas is leading Jeffrey Jacobson in a bid to be the Democratic nominee for DuPage County coroner.

Lukas had 7,322 votes to Jacobson’s 4,422, according to unofficial results.

Election Day and vote-by-mail ballots had not been reported as of 7:30 p.m.

The winner will take on incumbent DuPage County Coroner Dr. Richard Jorgensen this fall.

Jorgensen, who has been coroner since 2012, was unchallenged in the Republican Party primary. He lives in Wheaton.

Before the election, Jacobson criticized the coroner’s office, saying it should provide more information about deaths, especially suicides and drug overdose deaths. He said the coroner’s website should have links to organizations that offer help.

Jacobson is a lawyer.

Lukas, a registered nurse and Winfield Township trustee, said her experience dealing with evidence-based science would help her in death investigations. She said as coroner she would work to try to prevent deaths from suicide and drug overdoses, including attending community events such as health fairs.

