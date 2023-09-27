Two people were hospitalized after a fiery crash between a pickup truck and a semi-truck on I-88 Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

Oak Brook fire crews saved one person who needed to be cut from the pickup truck, which sustained heavy front-end damage and caught fire, officials said. The fire spread to the semi-truck before crews extinguished it, officials said.

The person who needed to be extricated was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in critical condition. A second person was taken to Elmhurst Hospital and was reported to be stable, officials said.

The crash was reported at around 2:39 p.m. near milepost 139.5 on eastbound I-88 north of Roosevelt Road. The scene was cleared by 4 p.m., officials said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230926/two-people-injured-in-fiery-crash-on-i-88-near-oak-brook