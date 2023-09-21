District 58 seeks nominees for councils, committees

Downers Grove Grade School District 58 invites parents and community members to apply to be members of district councils and board committees for the 2023-24 school year.

“District 58 is fortunate to have dedicated parents, educators, and community members who care deeply about the quality of education our children receive,” said Superintendent Kevin Russell. “Together, we can harness this collective passion to create a brighter future for our students.”

The following councils have openings for the 2023-24 school year:

Superintendent’s Community Advisory Council (comprises parents/guardians)

Curriculum Council (comprises mostly staff, with a number of parents/guardians)

Building for Success Advisory Council (comprises parents/guardians/staff)

Connection and Communication Council (comprises parents/guardians/staff)

In addition, the District 58 Board of Education maintains several committees that provide guidance in different areas of education. The board seeks additional members (parents/guardians, staff and community members) to fill committee vacancies on the financial advisory, legislative, policy and district leadership team committees.

All of the groups play a crucial role in shaping the direction of District 58 schools by providing valuable input and feedback to the board.

Interested individuals are asked to complete visit https://shorturl.at/dHMX9 by Sept. 29. Individuals will be contacted regarding the status of their application by Oct. 9. Applications will be reviewed and group members will be selected to ensure that each group contains proportional representation from District 58 stakeholders.

For example, the district plans to include two parents from each school within its Superintendent’s Community Advisory Council. If more parents sign up for this committee than allotted, the district will first prioritize parents/guardians who previously served one year on the Superintendent’s Community Advisory Council.

While the district hopes to slot every applicant into a committee, that may not always be possible. Additional volunteer opportunities are available for parents at each respective local school PTA. For more information, contact Interim Communications Coordinator Faith Behr at fbehr@dg58.org or 630-719-5800.