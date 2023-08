St. Mary of Gostyn Parish in Downers Grove will hold a welcome back barbeque Aug. 18.

The event will be held from. 5-8 p.m. in the parish parking lot, 445 Prairie Ave.

The event will include free food, games and live music! All are welcome to this family event.

There will be 50/50 raffle ($5 each or 5 for $20). Beer and wine is $5 each.