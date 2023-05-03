Downers Grove village manager honored by school association

Downers Grove Village Manager Dave Fieldman was honored by the Illinois Association of School Administrators, DuPage County region, for his contribution to the success of Downers Grove Grade School District 58.

“Dave Fieldman embodies the term public servant,” District 58 Superintendent Kevin Russell, who nominated him for the honor, stated in a news release. “In addition to his role at the village, he is also a tremendous partner to the students, staff and families of District 58.”

Russell highlighted Fieldman’s responsiveness to District 58, and noted his collaborative efforts in building a shared civic center, which will house the village administration and police department, as well as District 58 administrative center. Currently, District 58 rents space in an office complex.

“Without Dave’s forward thinking and creativity, this new facility would not have been possible,” Russell said.

Fieldman was honored at the IASA DuPage Annual Recognition and Awards Breakfast held April 12 in Bloomingdale.