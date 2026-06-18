Blackhawk Hills Regional Council to exhibit Northwest Illinois Housing Design Competition in Ogle County

Blackhawk Hills Regional Council is touring the region with an exhibition of its Northwest Illinois Housing Design Competition.

Come see information about housing challenges and opportunities in the area. Learn about key concepts like accessibility and affordability in housing design and see how they were addressed in the competition entries. The exhibition will travel to each Northwest Illinois county with a reception on opening day at each location. Some receptions will feature speakers and the designers.

In Ogle County, the exhibit will be held at the Flagg-Rochelle Public Library at 619 Fourth Ave. in Rochelle from July 1-31. A reception will be from 1-2 p.m. July 1.

Exhibitions are available for viewing during the location’s regularly scheduled hours. See housing.blackhawkhills.com for more details about the competition. Contact info@blackhawkhills.com for more information.

BHRC is Northwest Illinois’s regional planning organization and economic development district serving Carroll, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson and Whiteside counties. Located in the Driftless Area, its prairie foothills, and adjacent to the Mississippi River in the tri-state area, BHRC seeks to improve the quality of life for communities and individuals.