Fire companies battle blaze at Utica strip mall

(File photo) Five fire companies responded to a fire midday Thursday in the strip mall south of downtown Utica.

Five fire companies responded to a fire midday Thursday in the strip mall south of downtown Utica.

A large fire — flames were visible above the roof— broke out at the Starved Rock House of Jerky. The fire appeared to either be contained or extinguished by 12:25 p.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Oglesby, La Salle, Tonica and Wallace fire companies all responded to assist the Utica Fire Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.