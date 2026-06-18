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Illinois Valley

Fire companies battle blaze at Utica strip mall

Blaze at Starved Rock House of Jerky contained by midday; no injuries reported

Generic fire truck image

(File photo) Five fire companies responded to a fire midday Thursday in the strip mall south of downtown Utica.

By Tom Collins

Five fire companies responded to a fire midday Thursday in the strip mall south of downtown Utica.

A large fire — flames were visible above the roof— broke out at the Starved Rock House of Jerky. The fire appeared to either be contained or extinguished by 12:25 p.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Oglesby, La Salle, Tonica and Wallace fire companies all responded to assist the Utica Fire Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

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Tom Collins

Tom Collins

Tom Collins covers criminal justice in La Salle County.