Track and Field notes: Lainey Paul, York cap off record-setting indoor season with first WSC Silver title since 2005

York junior Lainey Paul has aspirations of returning to the Class 3A girls track and field state meet also as a pole vaulter.
To strengthen her approach, York head coach and pole vault coach Amy Lichon increased the sprint work in Paul’s training.
“Pole vault really comes down to speed, strength and form. (Lichon) has been helping me utilize my speed to get higher vaults,” Paul said. The benefits have well exceeded Paul improving from 10 feet to 10-9 and past the 10-3 sectional state-qualifying standard.
At their fieldhouse March 17, the Dukes won the indoor West Suburban Conference Silver Division Meet for the first time since 2005. Besides winning pole vault with 10-9, Paul was second in the 55-meter dash (7.38) and won the 200 (25.73), the next-to-last event. York (120 points) edged defending champion Hinsdale Central (118) by two points with the final event, the 4x40 relay.
While the Red Devils dominated the relay, York’s Brooke Berger, Maggie Owens, Margaret Maston and Morgan Navarre pulled out second by 1.23 seconds or else the teams would have tied.
“The conference meet was so exciting. We knew that we were close to winning but the outcome was not determined until the final race,” Paul said. “I was so proud to be a part of this team. None of us knew how long that it had been since we won, so when we learned that fact, it became even more thrilling.”
The victory climaxed a record-setting indoor season by Paul and the Dukes. Paul’s 25.73 in the 200 was an indoor school record that improved upon her record-setting 26.59 Feb. 23. Paul also set indoor school records in the 55 (7.37 Feb. 17) and twice with Navarre, Ariana Fraser and Katelyn Pratt in the 4x200 relay (1:45.77 Feb. 17 and March 10).
Navarre, a freshman, set the school’s all-time 300 mark (41.78), an event only competed indoors, in winning that and the 400 (1:00.72) at the indoor Silver Meet. York’s previous 55 and 300 records by Lauren Lynch had stood since 1983 and 1984, respectively. Alex Harrell’s 200 record was from 2012.
“The record that I am happiest about is the 4x200 relay. Working with three teammates to make history was awesome,” Paul said.
Paul feels the turning point for her improvement came last April when York runners were invited to compete at the Oregon Relays in Eugene following the Dukes’ 2021 3A girls cross country state championship. The group also included current seniors Bria Bennis (Vanderbilt) and Berger (Kentucky) and juniors Pratt, Owens and Katherine Klimek. Paul then reached her first state meet with the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
This offseason, she trained five days a week with Niko Karavolos at Ignite Fitness & Athletics in Elmhurst.
“(The Oregon Relays) inspired me to do everything I could to get to the next level. After last season, I made a decision to get better every day,” Paul said.
Tops in state
Area athletes were among the top-rated personal-best performances this indoor season, according to Athletic.net. Hinsdale Central’s Aden Bandukwala, Michael Skora, Grant Miller and Dan Watcke had the nation’s No. 1 4x800 relay time (7:43.82). Watcke was third nationally for the 800 (1:49.59).
York was No. 2 for Illinois in the 4x200 relay (1:30.40) with Payton Noble, Joey Valeski, Luke Mailander, Cash Langley and No. 4 in the 4x400 relay (3:28.18) with Valeski, Noble, Aidan Hill and Danny Karnatz. In the 4x800 relay, Downers Grove North’s Ryan Eddington, Caden Weber, Grant Schroder and Zach Bender (8:00.97) and Glenbard West’s Chuck Halden, Tim Meehan, Anthony Nitti and Owen Reifel 8:06.74 were No. 4 and 5. Fenwick senior Grayden Rill was No. 5 in the 1,600 (4:19.47).
For 3A girls teams, York’s Bria Bennis (10:41.46) and Lyons Township’s Catherine Sommerfeld (10:45.58) were No. 3 and 5 for the 3,200 and Downers North’s 4x800 relay of Ava Gilley, Sydney Hnatiuk, Sarah Paul, Lily Eddington (9:29.72) was No. 4. Hinsdale Central’s Catie McCabe was No. 4 in the 800 (2:13.90) and on the Red Devils’ No. 2 4x800 relay with Sarah Skora, Sarah Fischer and Mai-Jeanna Sakho (9:27.26) and No. 5 4x400 relay with Pola Dygon, Skora and Lily Hodneland (4:02.98).
Among Illinois 2A competitors only, Rill and Montini Catholic senior Jayden Leise (13.35 meter/43 feet-9 1/2 inches in triple jump) ranked No. 3 for boys. Benet’s Louisa Diamond (10:57.77 in 3,200) and Nazareth’s Colette Kinsella (5:05.02 in 1,600) were No. 4 for girls. IC Catholic Prep high jumper AJ Walsh (1.98m/6-6) was No. 2 among 1A boys.