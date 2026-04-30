Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Zander Zielinski, Wheaton North, baseball, senior

Name: Zander Zielinski

School: Wheaton North, senior

Sport: Baseball

Why he was selected: Zielinski went 3 for 4 with a double, two singles and an RBI and struck out four and allowed one earned run over 6 2/3 innings in a win over St. Charles North.

He was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Other nominees were York softball’s Lilly Burda, Lyons baseball’s Jack Slightom and Wheaton Warrenville South track and field’s Zachary Turner.

The game last week against St Charles, big game last week, what can you tell me about it?

Zielinski: I was really looking to attack on the mound, getting first pitch strikes really just helps me attack with everything else later in counts. At the plate I wasn’t trying to do too much, all I was looking to do was take good team at bats and take what the pitcher’s willing to give me.

How has season gone otherwise?

Zielinski: Our season has been pretty up and down so far this year, but I think the team has done a really good job of staying focused on what we can control and battling through adversity. I have the mentality of thinking smaller and building off that, just trying to get one hit a game or getting the lead off hitter out on the mound.

For people who don’t know what positions do you play?

Zielinski: I primarily play either right field or first base when I’m not pitching, but I’m able to play all three outfield positions if the team needs me to.

Is there a restaurant you guys go to to celebrate big wins? If so what do you order?

Zielinski: After big wins, I like going to Chipotle with my teammates, I usually get a chicken quesadilla and brown rice on the side.

Do you have any baseball superstitions?

Zielinski: My biggest superstition is definitely not stepping on the foul line before the game or between innings. I think it’s more of a respect thing with the field— if I respect the lines, I won’t receive any ill will from the baseball gods.

Favorite baseball memory?

Zielinski: My favorite baseball memory to watch was the Cubs winning the World Series in 2016, my favorite memory on the field was being a part of Alex Popham’s one-hitter vs Batavia last year.

Favorite MLB team/player?

Zielinski: My favorite team is the Chicago Cubs and my favorite player is definitely Nico Hoerner.

TV show/movie you could binge?

Zielinski: My favorite movie has to be Whiplash, my favorite TV show would probably be Cobra Kai

Do you know post high school plans?

Zielinski: I will be attending Clarkson University in Potsdam, NY, I will be studying Engineering & Management and playing baseball.