Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Ella Bonk, Downers Grove North, softball, senior

Name: Ella Bonk

School: Downers Grove North, senior

Sport: Softball

Why she was selected: Bonk hit a walk-off solo home run leading off the bottom of the seventh to complete Downers Grove North’s rally past Mother McAuley.

She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Other nominees were Downers Grove South softball’s Paige Rook, Lyons baseball’s Jack Slightom and Glenbard West volleyball’s Lukas Wallin.

Here is Bonk’s interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

The walk off homer the other day, can you walk me through that situation and the homer? What was the emotions of hitting like that?

Bonk: It was the bottom of the seventh, tied 6–6 against Mother McAuley, and as the first batter of the inning I locked in on my first swing. I tried to stay calm and focused on loading my swing and squaring up the ball, just trying to come through for my team.

When I made contact on that first pitch, I didn’t even feel the ball hit the bat — I just heard that familiar sound, and in that moment I knew I had squared it up perfectly. As I rounded first and saw the ball clear the fence, I pointed to the sky because I knew my grandma was with me. That’s when it really hit me — a walk-off home run. It was an incredible feeling and one I will never forget.

Ever had a walk-off before?

Bonk: Yes, I’ve had walk-off hits before to drive in winning runs, but I had never had a true walk-off home run until now.

How has the start to the year gone otherwise?

Bonk: Last year we graduated nine seniors, so this season we’ve come in with a lot of new faces and younger players stepping into bigger roles. It’s been a process of building chemistry and growing together, but there’s a lot of potential on this team and we’re starting to come together as the season progresses.

So a big win like that, what restaurant do you go to celebrate and what do you order?

Bonk: One of my favorite places to celebrate is Mission BBQ, and I usually order the same thing—pulled pork with a side of fries.

Do you have any softball superstitions?

Bonk: Yes, I have quite a few softball superstitions. If you ask anyone on my team, they would probably say I’m one of the most superstitious players.

Have you played any other sports?

Bonk: Yes, I have played many sports through the years but have focused on softball and karate. I have been playing softball since kindergarten and currently play for New Jersey Intensity on the Premier National BOD 18u team. I have also been practicing and competing Tang Soo Do karate since I was six years old and am currently a third degree black belt.

What’s a movie or TV show you could watch over and over?

Bonk: “Mamma Mia!” is a movie I can watch over and over—it’s definitely a staple for me.

What’s a place you’ve never been to but would like to visit?

Bonk: Italy and Monaco are both places I would love to visit one day.

What are your post high school plans?

Bonk: I plan to play softball at the collegiate level (commitment coming soon) and major in computer science/cybersecurity, with a minor in AI.