GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Nazareth d. Trinity 25-20, 25-11

Olivia Austin and Jane Manecke each had six kills, Reese Butkus 13 digs and Madeline Briscoe 11 assists for Nazareth in its home opener. Abby Kubeczko added seven digs and three aces off the bench.

BOYS SOCCER

Benet 2, Oswego 0

Danny Sterba and Jason Riedl scored goals for Benet (2-1-1) at the Best of the West Tournament.