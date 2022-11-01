Girls Volleyball: Kamryn Lee-Caracci, Lyons push Marist to the limit in three-set sectional loss

LA GRANGE – During the final moments of the Lyons Township girls volleyball team’s Class 4A LT Sectional semifinal Monday, senior hitter Kamryn Lee-Caracci landed oddly and needed help off the court with a somewhat inexplicable injury.
“I think I just outdid myself at the very end. I tried jumping higher than I could have and pulled both legs at the same time,” Lee-Caracci said.
She returned one point later.
The Lions gave everything all match – and basically all season – to take the next step in the state’s toughest sectional. They nearly pulled it off. Taking the first set, the Lions eventually lost to Marist 21-25, 25-23, 25-12 after the teams split their two regular-season meetings.
No. 3-seed LT (30-8) led 6-2 to begin the third set but No. 2 Marist (29-7) called a timeout and never trailed again after pulling ahead 9-8. The Lions also were eliminated by Marist in last year’s sectional semifinals 26-24, 25-16.
“(Monday) just didn’t end on a point that we would have liked but I think the first two sets are something I’m very, very proud of,” LT senior Grace Brennan said. “We would just get further if we were placed somewhere that made a lot more sense. I think it’s way too early for a team like us or Marist to be done.”
Lee-Caracci (12 kills, three blocks), Brennan (seven kills, seven digs, 11 service points), juniors Abby Markworth (26 assists), Kiley Mahoney (16 digs) and Maggie Kachmarik (seven digs), sophomore Grace Turner (five kills, four blocks) and senior Katie Debs (two kills) led LT.
The determined Lions jumped to a 9-1 lead and never trailed in the first set. Down 18-14 in the second set, the Lions came back for ties at 19 and 20 but never pulled ahead. Only leading the final set 12-11, Marist used a kill and then a nine-point serving run to create a 22-11 cushion.
“I was proud of the way the girls continued to fight and persevere throughout the match. I don’t think that last set was a representation of how we played and fought through this entire season,” LT coach Jill Bober said. “Just unfortunate that we got kicked out again against Marist but that’s what happens when you’re in the toughest sectional in the state. (Our girls) showed that they deserved to be on the court with Marist, with any competitive team in the state.”
The Lions’ biggest season highlight was probably their 25-17, 20-25, 28-26 victory over Marist in the Wheaton Classic semifinals Sept. 17. The RedHawks won 25-21, 25-19 Oct. 13 in La Grange. Marist plays top-seeded Mother McAuley (35-3) in Wednesday’s sectional final.
“I already told my team even though we didn’t win and we didn’t make it past our semi in sectionals like we wanted to, that was a really good game to end with,” Lee-Caracci said. “We almost beat Marist. We’ve changed the program altogether.”