Wheaton Warrenville South junior Kelsey Clousing is the Suburban Life girls soccer Player of the Year

Wheaton Warrenville South's Kelsey Clousing battles for the ball with St. Charles East's Georgia Desario at the Class 3A St. Charles East Sectional final in St. Charles. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

If there is a bouncing ball, Kelsey Clousing is going to go for it.

Aggressive and playing with tremendous pace, the Wheaton Warrenville South junior does not shy away from physicality or the 50/50 ball.

Case in point: Her team’s most difficult moment of the season. Chasing five goals in an eventual supersectional loss to Naperville Central, Clousing broke down a couple defenders before the sweeper bounced her to the ground.

“She hits the ground, pancaked, gets back up and finishes it. That is Kelsey,” WW South coach Guy Callipari said. “She’s probably been knocked down 100 times. She’s never going to quit.”

Clousing’s dynamic ability to break down defenses made for a record-breaking season in Wheaton.

She scored 34 goals, breaking former teammate Ashlyn Adams’ program record, which stood for one season. Clousing had 23 assists, topping the previous record that Clousing established as a sophomore. Clousing also set a record for most points in a season.

Led by Clousing, the Tigers won regional and sectional championships, and broke the program record for most goals in a season.

And Clousing is the Suburban Life Player of the Year.

“It was such a great year,” Clousing said. “We had a lot of great players. I felt we worked really well together. It was unlike any other season. Sad that it’s over, but we had a great run.”

Callipari has appreciated watching Clousing’s development from her freshman year. She had no goals and five assists, numbers that don’t quite reflect her exceptional play.

“You could see that the wheels were turning and the soccer intellect was developing,” Callipari said. “She was adjusting to the speed of play; she was a 14-year-old playing with 17-year-olds. You knew the acclimation period was taking shape.”

Callipari admittedly didn’t anticipate the season Clousing would have as a sophomore. A perfect complement to Adams, who has gone on to play at Illinois, Clousing broke a 25-year-old assist record and also scored 21 goals, which would have been a program record if not for Adams’ 27. WW South won its first sectional since 2003.

“Playing with Ash was a special opportunity,” Clousing said. “It made me realize how much fun the game was when you play with people that you love.”

The game is fun for Clousing, playing with five teammates she’s been with since park district soccer. She estimated she’s been playing since preschool.

Clousing’s athletic ability and athletic DNA go beyond the soccer field.

Her great-aunt, Patti Clousing, is the longtime tennis coach at WW South. Patti’s daughter Keisha won the state singles championship in 2012. Kelsey Clousing, for her part, advanced to the third round of the state tennis tournament last fall with doubles partner Priya Rozanski.

“I feel like it’s good to get your bodies doing different types of things,” Clousing said. “Tennis is sprints in movements, like soccer.”

Adams graduated, and Clousing this season became the Tigers’ offensive leader. In 50/50 situations when the opposing team’s back four was indecisive, she capitalized.

“Of the 34 goals she scored, at least 25 or more were within 10 yards of the goal. That is where she breaks down defenses,” Callipari said. “I wish she would score more from further out but she likes to beat that last defender, likes going one-on-one with the keeper.”

“That’s my favorite part is attacking the defenders. I like chasing down the ball and knowing you can score for the team,” Clousing said. “I just move forward as fast as I can, I know my teammates are there helping. I can take that risk and see what happens.”

Callipari believes that Clousing probably doesn’t see herself as a goal scorer, maybe not defined as the best finisher – but she creates so many opportunities.

“She is so deceptive,” Callipari said. “She can go at people at pace with the ball at her feet and keep it. She can cut sharply, she can turn corners and she has separation. It’s hard to make a mistake in the box with her. People have to play conservatively to get more space.”

Clousing is uncommitted collegiately, but expects to make a decision soon.

Callipari sees her game continuing to adapt and grow as she transitions to the next level.

“With defensive organization at another level she’ll need to learn to play with others in combination in tight spaces,” he said. “But right now, with a lack of quality first defending, lack of understanding and support and balance she can exploit. There is no room for error on the back.

“She is never going to quit. It is always turned on. She will always put forth her best effort. She is just such a complete player.”