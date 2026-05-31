Timothy Christian’s Hudson Tseng wins Class 1A singles state championship

Timothy Christian’s Hudson Tseng returns the ball as he competes in the Class 1A Boys State Tennis Tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Vernon Hills High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Timothy Christian sophomore Hudson Tseng won the Class 1A singles tennis state championship on Saturday in Palatine.

Tseng, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, rallied to defeat Latin’s Kiyan Alsikafi 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 in the championship match. He is the first boys state tennis champion in Timothy Christian school history.

In Class 2A, Hinsdale Central’s doubles team of Kyle McCain and Nicholas Marringa lost in the championship match to New Trier’s Jayden Dussias and Brennan Plunkett 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Hinsdale Central, with 34 points, took second as a team behind New Trier’s 36. Hinsdale Central’s other doubles team of Logan Milton and Amir Khan beat Champaign Central’s Daniel Canivez and Sohum Gurrapu 6-3, 6-1 for fifth place.

Fenwick’s Michael Doherty beat Steven Jiang of Deerfield 4-6, 6-4, (10-7) for fifth place in Class 1A.