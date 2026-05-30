Hinsdale Central wins sectional thriller over Lyons in penalty kicks

The Hinsdale Central girls soccer team celebrates near the goal with goalkeeper Gabby Gjeldum (left) after defeating Lyons Township on penalty kicks in the Class 3A Downers Grove South Sectional final on May 29, 2026 at Downers Grove South High School in Downers Grove . (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

Hinsdale Central senior Adrianna Giannini remembers the feeling from last year, when the Red Devils dropped a heartbreaker to York in a girls soccer sectional final at Downers Grove South.

This year, Giannini returned to the scene of the crime and did her part to help ensure a different outcome for her team in this year’s final.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 The ball comes down in a crowd after it was headed by Hinsdale Central’s Emily DiTomasso (5) against Lyons Township during the Class 3A Downers Grove South Sectional final on May 29, 2026 at Downers Grove South High School in Downers Grove . (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local Ne)

“We still had that in our minds throughout the season, which was a really good motivator for us,” Giannini said following Hinsdale Central’s 1-0 victory via penalties over Lyons Township. “We knew we didn’t want to lose like that again, especially with all the work we’ve put in this season.”

The eighth sectional title - and first in three years - didn’t come easy for Hinsdale Central (17-6-1) as LT (17-3-3) was dominant in the first half, controlling the majority of ball possession and getting several quality looks. But sophomore goalkeeper Gabby Gjeldum stood tall for the Red Devils, making four of her nine saves.

Hinsdale Central goalkeeper Gabby Gjeldum carries the Sectional Championship plaque after defeating Lyons Township in the Class 3A Downers Grove South Sectional final on May 29, 2026 at Downers Grove South High School in Downers Grove . (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

“It almost leaves you speechless,” said Hinsdale Central coach Tony Madonia of Gjeldum. “She’s the maestro, she starts our attack. She makes saves that are worldly and I can’t say enough about her.”

Gjeldum, who watched last year’s sectional final, was thrilled to help the Red Devils get over the sectional hump.

“It feels amazing. (Lyons) is a rival school and these games mean so much,” she said.

Gjeldum got some valuable assistance early in the second half when she misplayed the ball off a corner kick. LT midfielder Avery Lusk had a wide-open net from the middle of the box and fired, but HC defender Addie Krogstie made the save with her foot to keep the match scoreless.

Over the final 20 minutes of regulation, Hinsdale Central started taking the play to Lyons and created a few opportunities. But Lions goalkeeper Anna Bigenwald came up with a few clutch saves as the contest went into overtime.

Hinsdale Central goalkeeper Gabby Gjeldum makes the save that gave the Red Devils the advantage over Lyons Township during the penalty kick phase of the Class 3A Downers Grove South Sectional final on May 29, 2026 at Downers Grove South High School in Downers Grove . (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

In the first extra period, HC’s Emily DiTomasso got free just outside the box and fired a rocket that was stopped by Bigenwald. Later, a header from HC’s Chloe Fisher went just left of the net.

LT had the better of the play in the second overtime period. Abby McKenna and Zibby Michaelson each had open shots that sailed over the net, and the match went into penalties.

Carolina Capizzi of LT went first and scored, and Katie Coffey of HC matched Capizzi. The next two shooters failed to score as Michaelson was stopped by Gjeldum and DiTomasso’s shot sailed over.

Gjeldum saved Lauren Salvino’s attempt, and Amelia Bingham tallied to give the Red Devils the advantage. Lusk tied the shootout up with a score, but only briefly as Giannini beat Bigenwald to regain the lead for HC.

LT’s Lena Giustini needed to score to keep the Lions alive, but her shot sailed high, sealing the victory for the Red Devils.

“I was in disbelief,” Giannini said of winning the sectional. “I lost my voice and I was screaming loudly. Honestly, it’s one of the best moments of my soccer career.”

For LT, it was a bitter end to what was otherwise a tremendous season.

“I thought our kids battled hard and played well like they have all season long,” said Lyons coach Bill Lanspeary. “I can’t fault anything we did; they played so well together and for each other. (Gjeldum) was tough, so were their backs. It was just two good teams battling.”

Hinsdale Central will meet New Trier, a 2-1 winner over Evanston in double overtime, in the supersectional at Dominican University in River Forest on Tuesday. The Red Devils will attempt to win their first supersectional since 2013 and go downstate for the fifth time in program history.

“Everyone is super-motivated,” Giannini said. “Now that we’ve gotten (the sectional), I think things are going up from here.”