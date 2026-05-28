Colin Doyle’s two-hit shutout powers Downers Grove North regional win: Wednesday Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Downers Grove North 1, Oswego 0

Colin Doyle fired a complete-game two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts, and the Trojans scored the game’s only run in the first inning in the Class 4A Oswego East Regional semifinal.

Drake Cosenza walked and scored on Oliver Gibson’s single for the run for Downers Grove North (22-12).

Montini 21, Clark 0 (3 innings)

The Broncos scored 12 runs in the first inning and nine in the second to win the Class 3A Montini Regional semifinal.

Julio Ayala and Kameron Cox each hit two-run homers for Montini (23-13).

IC Catholic Prep 7, Chicago Christian 6

Evan Madrigal’s sacrifice fly scored Jayden Penna in the top of the seventh with the go-ahead and eventual winning run in the Class 2A Chicago Christian Regional semifinal.

Penna was 3 for 3 with the run scored and an RBI and Madrigal had two doubles, the RBI and run scored for the Knights (14-18-1).

Willowbrook 11, Maine West 1

The Warriors scored four runs in the fourth to break open what was a one-run game and went on to win the Class 4A Willowbrook Regional semifinal.

Jake Bonino was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Alex Dew was 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Willowbrook (29-6). Bobby Biggs struck out eight and allowed three hits over six innings.

Hinsdale Central 12, Plainfield East 2

Dylan Kassab’s grand slam highlighted the Red Devils’ 10-run third inning in the Class 4A Benet Regional semifinal.

Glenbard South 19, Juarez 0

The Raiders rolled in the Class 3A De La Salle Regional semifinal.

Timothy Christian 6, Hancock 3

The Trojans won the Class 3A Nazareth Regional semifinal.

Wheaton Academy 16, Marmion 1

The Warriors rolled in the Class 3A St. Francis Regional semifinal.

Young 6, Riverside-Brookfield 2

The Dolphins scored two runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to win the Class 4A Young Regional semifinal. Eli Costello was 2 for 3 with a run scored for the Bulldogs (20-12).

Softball

Riverside-Brookfield 14, Downers Grove South 4

Mia Melendez was 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs and Trinity Stevenson was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs for the Bulldogs (27-4) in the Class 4A Marist Sectional semifinal.

Brailyn Naylor was 3 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI for the Bulldogs, who scored five in the first and five in the third.

Aubree Potter was 3 for 3 with an RBI for Downers Grove South.

Montini 17, St. Francis 4

The Lady Broncos scored six runs in the fourth and six in the seventh to blow open the Class 3A Glenbard South Sectional semifinal.

Brooke Wills was 3 for 6 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI, Bridget Ryan was 2 for 6 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs and Aubry Raffen hit a three-run homer in the seventh for Montini (23-9).

Alyssa Freeman was 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs for St. Francis (21-9).

IC Catholic Prep 15, Hope Academy 0

Lexi Russ was 2 for 3 with a double, five RBIs and three runs scored and Sofia Bucaro and and Sophia Deoudes each scored five runs for the Knights (28-5) in the Class 2A IC Catholic Sectional semifinal.