Fenwick, Lemont softball roll into sectional finals: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball

Fenwick 10, Glenbard South (5 innings)

The Friars (20-11) exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the fifth and went on to the run-rule win in the Class 3A Glenbard South Sectional semifinal.

Hailey Smith-Young was 3 for 3 with a double, home run and three RBIs and Sofia Kateeb allowed one hit and struck out five for Fenwick.

Lemont 11, Mother McAuley 0

Lemont scored seven runs in the first inning and went on to win the Class 3A De La Salle Sectional semifinal.

McKenzie Purgatorio was 3 for 3 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored and Claire Podrebarac was 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs for Lemont (24-9).

Girls Soccer

Lyons 3, Oak Park-River Forest 0

The Lions won the Class 3A Downers Grove South Sectional semifinal.

Hinsdale Central 7, St. Laurence 0

The Red Devils rolled in the Class 3A Downers Grove South Sectional semifinal.

Lemont 3, Mother McAuley 1

Lemont won the Class 2A Providence Sectional semifinal.

Timothy Christian 7, Lycée Français 0

The Trojans won the Class 1A Timothy Christian Sectional semifinal.

Boys Volleyball

Riverside-Brookfield d. Shepard 25-23, 25-22

The Bulldogs won the Morton Regional semifinal.

Morton d. Timothy Christian 25-10, 27-25

The Mustangs won the Morton Regional semifinal.

Lyons d. Sandburg 25-10, 22-25, 27-25

The Lions won the St. Laurence Regional semifinal.

York d. Oak Lawn 25-20, 25-22

The Dukes won the St. Laurence Regional semifinal.

Hinsdale South d. Downers Grove North 25-21, 25-19

The Hornets won the Hinsdale South Regional semifinal.

Wheaton North d. Geneva 25-19, 22-25, 25-22

The Falcons won the Geneva Regional semifinal.

Wheaton Academy d. St. Francis 25-20, 25-23

The Warriors won the Geneva Regional semifinal.

Oak Park-River Forest d. Hinsdale Central 25-17, 25-22

The Huskies won the Hinsdale Central Regional semifinal.

Glenbard West d. Yorkville 25-11, 25-13

The Hilltoppers won the Joliet West Regional semifinal.

Oswego d. Benet 25-23, 25-16

The Redwings dropped the Joliet West Regional semifinal.

Glenbard East d. Joliet Catholic 23-25, 25-16, 25-21

The Rams won the Oswego East Regional semifinal.

Bolingbrook d. Downers Grove South 25-19, 25-17

The Mustangs lost the Plainfield Central Regional semifinal.

Glenbard South d. Plainfield Central 19-25, 25-19, 27-25

The Raiders won the Plainfield Central Regional semifinal.

Wheaton Warrenville South d. St. Charles East 25-23, 25-19

The Tigers won the WW South Regional semifinal.

Baseball

Lemont 4, York 1

Vince Friscia’s two-run single keyed a Lemont four-run inning in the bottom of the sixth and the home team went on to the nonconference win.

Charlie Duerr was 3 for 3 with a run scored and Sean Murray 2 for 3 with a run scored and Nate Zdenovec struck out three in five shutout innings for Lemont (30-4).

Chris Winton drove in the lone run for York (14-19).

Wheaton Warrenville South 10, Naperville North 7

Blake Snyder was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs, Eric Hecker was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI and Clark Jensen homered for the Tigers (20-12-1), who scored six runs in the fourth and went on to the nonconference win in Wheaton.

Nazareth 13, Riverside-Brookfield 2

Kam Alikhan was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI and Landon Thome scored two runs and drove in two for the Roadrunners. Nicholas Baca doubled and drove in two runs for R-B.

Lyons 15, Lindblom 0

Lou Ratcliffe was 2 for 3 with a homer, double and two RBIs and Tommy Georgelos drove in four runs for the Lions (23-11).

Boys Lacrosse

Glenbard West 10, Wheaton North 6

The Hilltoppers won the Conant Sectional semifinal.

York 13, Conant 1

The Dukes won the Conant Sectional semifinal.

Lemont 12, Neuqua Valley 8

Lemont won the Lincoln-Way West Sectional semifinal.

Hinsdale Central 8, Oak Forest 7

The Red Devils won the Oak Forest Sectional semifinal.

Downers Grove South 13, Benet 4

The Mustangs won the St. Francis Sectional semifinal.

Wheaton Academy 20, Wheaton Warrenville South 15

The Warriors won the St. Francis Sectional semifinal.

Girls Lacrosse

St. Ignatius 12, Fenwick 4

The Friars lost the Marist Sectional semifinal.

York 19, Glenbard West 5

The Dukes won the Hoffman Estates Sectional semifinal.

Benet 12, Downers Grove North 9

The Redwings won the Hoffman Estates Sectional semifinal.

Hinsdale Central 16, Maine South 4

The Red Devils won the Maine South Sectional semifinal.