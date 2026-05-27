Fenwick, Lemont softball roll into sectional finals: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball
Fenwick 10, Glenbard South (5 innings)
The Friars (20-11) exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the fifth and went on to the run-rule win in the Class 3A Glenbard South Sectional semifinal.
Hailey Smith-Young was 3 for 3 with a double, home run and three RBIs and Sofia Kateeb allowed one hit and struck out five for Fenwick.
Lemont 11, Mother McAuley 0
Lemont scored seven runs in the first inning and went on to win the Class 3A De La Salle Sectional semifinal.
McKenzie Purgatorio was 3 for 3 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored and Claire Podrebarac was 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs for Lemont (24-9).
Girls Soccer
Lyons 3, Oak Park-River Forest 0
The Lions won the Class 3A Downers Grove South Sectional semifinal.
Hinsdale Central 7, St. Laurence 0
The Red Devils rolled in the Class 3A Downers Grove South Sectional semifinal.
Lemont 3, Mother McAuley 1
Lemont won the Class 2A Providence Sectional semifinal.
Timothy Christian 7, Lycée Français 0
The Trojans won the Class 1A Timothy Christian Sectional semifinal.
Boys Volleyball
Riverside-Brookfield d. Shepard 25-23, 25-22
The Bulldogs won the Morton Regional semifinal.
Morton d. Timothy Christian 25-10, 27-25
The Mustangs won the Morton Regional semifinal.
Lyons d. Sandburg 25-10, 22-25, 27-25
The Lions won the St. Laurence Regional semifinal.
York d. Oak Lawn 25-20, 25-22
The Dukes won the St. Laurence Regional semifinal.
Hinsdale South d. Downers Grove North 25-21, 25-19
The Hornets won the Hinsdale South Regional semifinal.
Wheaton North d. Geneva 25-19, 22-25, 25-22
The Falcons won the Geneva Regional semifinal.
Wheaton Academy d. St. Francis 25-20, 25-23
The Warriors won the Geneva Regional semifinal.
Oak Park-River Forest d. Hinsdale Central 25-17, 25-22
The Huskies won the Hinsdale Central Regional semifinal.
Glenbard West d. Yorkville 25-11, 25-13
The Hilltoppers won the Joliet West Regional semifinal.
The Redwings dropped the Joliet West Regional semifinal.
Glenbard East d. Joliet Catholic 23-25, 25-16, 25-21
The Rams won the Oswego East Regional semifinal.
Bolingbrook d. Downers Grove South 25-19, 25-17
The Mustangs lost the Plainfield Central Regional semifinal.
Glenbard South d. Plainfield Central 19-25, 25-19, 27-25
The Raiders won the Plainfield Central Regional semifinal.
Wheaton Warrenville South d. St. Charles East 25-23, 25-19
The Tigers won the WW South Regional semifinal.
Baseball
Lemont 4, York 1
Vince Friscia’s two-run single keyed a Lemont four-run inning in the bottom of the sixth and the home team went on to the nonconference win.
Charlie Duerr was 3 for 3 with a run scored and Sean Murray 2 for 3 with a run scored and Nate Zdenovec struck out three in five shutout innings for Lemont (30-4).
Chris Winton drove in the lone run for York (14-19).
Wheaton Warrenville South 10, Naperville North 7
Blake Snyder was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs, Eric Hecker was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI and Clark Jensen homered for the Tigers (20-12-1), who scored six runs in the fourth and went on to the nonconference win in Wheaton.
Nazareth 13, Riverside-Brookfield 2
Kam Alikhan was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI and Landon Thome scored two runs and drove in two for the Roadrunners. Nicholas Baca doubled and drove in two runs for R-B.
Lyons 15, Lindblom 0
Lou Ratcliffe was 2 for 3 with a homer, double and two RBIs and Tommy Georgelos drove in four runs for the Lions (23-11).
Boys Lacrosse
Glenbard West 10, Wheaton North 6
The Hilltoppers won the Conant Sectional semifinal.
York 13, Conant 1
The Dukes won the Conant Sectional semifinal.
Lemont 12, Neuqua Valley 8
Lemont won the Lincoln-Way West Sectional semifinal.
Hinsdale Central 8, Oak Forest 7
The Red Devils won the Oak Forest Sectional semifinal.
Downers Grove South 13, Benet 4
The Mustangs won the St. Francis Sectional semifinal.
Wheaton Academy 20, Wheaton Warrenville South 15
The Warriors won the St. Francis Sectional semifinal.
Girls Lacrosse
St. Ignatius 12, Fenwick 4
The Friars lost the Marist Sectional semifinal.
York 19, Glenbard West 5
The Dukes won the Hoffman Estates Sectional semifinal.
Benet 12, Downers Grove North 9
The Redwings won the Hoffman Estates Sectional semifinal.
Hinsdale Central 16, Maine South 4
The Red Devils won the Maine South Sectional semifinal.