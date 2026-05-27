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Fenwick, Lemont softball roll into sectional finals: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

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By Joshua Welge

Softball

Fenwick 10, Glenbard South (5 innings)

The Friars (20-11) exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the fifth and went on to the run-rule win in the Class 3A Glenbard South Sectional semifinal.

Hailey Smith-Young was 3 for 3 with a double, home run and three RBIs and Sofia Kateeb allowed one hit and struck out five for Fenwick.

Lemont 11, Mother McAuley 0

Lemont scored seven runs in the first inning and went on to win the Class 3A De La Salle Sectional semifinal.

McKenzie Purgatorio was 3 for 3 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored and Claire Podrebarac was 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs for Lemont (24-9).

Girls Soccer

Lyons 3, Oak Park-River Forest 0

The Lions won the Class 3A Downers Grove South Sectional semifinal.

Hinsdale Central 7, St. Laurence 0

The Red Devils rolled in the Class 3A Downers Grove South Sectional semifinal.

Lemont 3, Mother McAuley 1

Lemont won the Class 2A Providence Sectional semifinal.

Timothy Christian 7, Lycée Français 0

The Trojans won the Class 1A Timothy Christian Sectional semifinal.

Boys Volleyball

Riverside-Brookfield d. Shepard 25-23, 25-22

The Bulldogs won the Morton Regional semifinal.

Morton d. Timothy Christian 25-10, 27-25

The Mustangs won the Morton Regional semifinal.

Lyons d. Sandburg 25-10, 22-25, 27-25

The Lions won the St. Laurence Regional semifinal.

York d. Oak Lawn 25-20, 25-22

The Dukes won the St. Laurence Regional semifinal.

Hinsdale South d. Downers Grove North 25-21, 25-19

The Hornets won the Hinsdale South Regional semifinal.

Wheaton North d. Geneva 25-19, 22-25, 25-22

The Falcons won the Geneva Regional semifinal.

Wheaton Academy d. St. Francis 25-20, 25-23

The Warriors won the Geneva Regional semifinal.

Oak Park-River Forest d. Hinsdale Central 25-17, 25-22

The Huskies won the Hinsdale Central Regional semifinal.

Glenbard West d. Yorkville 25-11, 25-13

The Hilltoppers won the Joliet West Regional semifinal.

Oswego d. Benet 25-23, 25-16

The Redwings dropped the Joliet West Regional semifinal.

Glenbard East d. Joliet Catholic 23-25, 25-16, 25-21

The Rams won the Oswego East Regional semifinal.

Bolingbrook d. Downers Grove South 25-19, 25-17

The Mustangs lost the Plainfield Central Regional semifinal.

Glenbard South d. Plainfield Central 19-25, 25-19, 27-25

The Raiders won the Plainfield Central Regional semifinal.

Wheaton Warrenville South d. St. Charles East 25-23, 25-19

The Tigers won the WW South Regional semifinal.

Baseball

Lemont 4, York 1

Vince Friscia’s two-run single keyed a Lemont four-run inning in the bottom of the sixth and the home team went on to the nonconference win.

Charlie Duerr was 3 for 3 with a run scored and Sean Murray 2 for 3 with a run scored and Nate Zdenovec struck out three in five shutout innings for Lemont (30-4).

Chris Winton drove in the lone run for York (14-19).

Wheaton Warrenville South 10, Naperville North 7

Blake Snyder was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs, Eric Hecker was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI and Clark Jensen homered for the Tigers (20-12-1), who scored six runs in the fourth and went on to the nonconference win in Wheaton.

Nazareth 13, Riverside-Brookfield 2

Kam Alikhan was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI and Landon Thome scored two runs and drove in two for the Roadrunners. Nicholas Baca doubled and drove in two runs for R-B.

Lyons 15, Lindblom 0

Lou Ratcliffe was 2 for 3 with a homer, double and two RBIs and Tommy Georgelos drove in four runs for the Lions (23-11).

Boys Lacrosse

Glenbard West 10, Wheaton North 6

The Hilltoppers won the Conant Sectional semifinal.

York 13, Conant 1

The Dukes won the Conant Sectional semifinal.

Lemont 12, Neuqua Valley 8

Lemont won the Lincoln-Way West Sectional semifinal.

Hinsdale Central 8, Oak Forest 7

The Red Devils won the Oak Forest Sectional semifinal.

Downers Grove South 13, Benet 4

The Mustangs won the St. Francis Sectional semifinal.

Wheaton Academy 20, Wheaton Warrenville South 15

The Warriors won the St. Francis Sectional semifinal.

Girls Lacrosse

St. Ignatius 12, Fenwick 4

The Friars lost the Marist Sectional semifinal.

York 19, Glenbard West 5

The Dukes won the Hoffman Estates Sectional semifinal.

Benet 12, Downers Grove North 9

The Redwings won the Hoffman Estates Sectional semifinal.

Hinsdale Central 16, Maine South 4

The Red Devils won the Maine South Sectional semifinal.

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.