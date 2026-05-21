2026 Suburban Life-area girls track and field qualifiers for IHSA State Finals

St. Francis anchor Erin Hinsdale takes the baton from teammate Margaret Andrzejewski in the 3,200-meter relay during the Schaumburg girls track and field invite. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

The IHSA girls track and field state finals take place Thursday-Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. Here is the full list of state qualifiers from the Suburban Life area.

Individual state qualifiers are listed by class and team, with seeds and times/distances in each event. The top-nine finishers in each event earn a state medal.

State qualifiers and heat sheets for all teams in the state can be found at IHSA.org.

Class 3A

Emma Briggs, sr. – Shot put (24th, 11.18 meters); Discus (20th, 36.49).

Gabrielle Brown, sr. – 300 hurdles (11th, 45.06 seconds).

Keira Jenke, sr. – 800 (10th, 2:15.60).

4x400 relay (40th, 4:04.41).

Macy Ermitage, so. – 3,200 (9th, 10:53.99).

Ava Flynn, jr. – 100 hurdles (23rd, 15.22).

MacKenzie Maci, sr. – long jump (9th, 5.64).

Gianna Modica, jr. – 800 (41st, 2:19.20).

Maya Nicholson, sr. – high jump (39th, 1.52); triple jump (27th, 11.16).

Caroline Phillip, jr. – pole vault (12th, 3.45).

Sophia Solecki, jr. – shot put (27th, 11.05); discus (18th, 36.62).

Blake Weltler, jr. – 300 hurdles (26th, 46.12); long jump (15th, 5.57).

4x100 relay (18th, 48.44).

4x200 relay (26th, 1:44.12).

Alanna Banks, so. – high jump (30th, 1.57)

Karen Boakye, sr. – long jump (29th, 5.84); triple jump (first, 12.31)

Jada Judkins, jr. – 300 hurdles (20th, 45.71)

Allison Mytys, sr. – 100 (30th, 12.38)

Nia Ortega, jr. – 3,200 (10th, 10:54.34)

Cathlea Ben, so. – triple jump (22nd, 11.21)

Shayne Dietzen, so. – 1,600 (21st, 5:09.26)

Alexa Novak, sr. – 1,600 (fourth, 4:57.49)

4x800 relay (first, 9:12.83)

4x400 relay (37th, 4:04.03).

Avery Bonino, sr. – long jump (seventh, 5.67); triple jump (23rd, 11.17)

Molly Gilmartin, sr. – 200 (22nd, 25.74)

Lily Hodneland, sr. – 800 (fifth, 2:13.91)

Ella Satre, jr. – 3,200 (12th, 10:56.06)

4x400 relay (34th, 4:03.21)

Kennedy Ruff, sr. – 100 hurdles (ninth, 14.83); 300 hurdles (fifth, 44.36)

Lyons

Lucy Laux, jr. – 400 (28th, 59.30)

Mia Toulios, jr. – high jump (40th, 1.52)

Mia Little, jr. – high jump (29th, 1.57)

Elianna Moody, so., triple jump (16th, 11.26)

Megan Wozniak, sr. – pole vault (18th, 3.25)

Kara Wilkinson, so. – pole vault (eighth, 3.56)

Tessa Bachner, sr. – discus (28th, 32.19)

Gracyn Mangelsen, sr. – high jump (31st, 1.57)

4x800 relay (fourth, 9:20.47)

Abigail Barz, fr. – pole vault (sixth, 3.56)

Jillian Booth, jr. – 100 (11th, 11.99); 200 (17th, 25.34)

Sophia Galiano-Sanchez, sr. – 800 (12th, 2:15.84)

Karlin Janowski, so. – 3,200 (third, 10:32.99); 1,600 (seventh, 5:01.05)

Abigail Pointon, jr. – 200 (29th, 26.08)

Drew Walker, fr. – 800 (39th, 2:19.03)

Lily Zmrhal, so. – triple jump (26th, 11.16)

4x800 relay (fifth, 8:23.07)

4x100 relay (13th, 48.31)

4x200 relay (10th, 1:41.65)

4x400 relay (23rd, 4:01.09)

Class 2A

Mia Bagato, jr. – 800 (fifth, 2:16.75); 400 (19th, 1:00.14).

Maeve Bonakdar, jr. – shot put (20th, 10.85); discus (28th, 32.61)

Bridget Brunick, so. – 3,200 (23rd, 11:45.74)

Juliana Gamboa, sr. – 3,200 (25th, 11:49.73)

Nel Adamczyk, sr. – long jump (30th, 4.95)

Mila Goetting, fr. – pole vault (fourth, 3.43)

Kate Zima, sr. – pole vault (34th, 2.82)

Brooke D’Amico, jr. – triple jump (34th, 10.00)

Sydney Gertsen, sr. – 3,200 (third, 10:53.85); 1,600 (third, 5:07.33)

Karissa Jones, sr. – shot put (30th, 9.75)

Ashlynn Lindt, sr. – 3,200 (fourth, 11:11.51); 1,600 (fifth, 5:13.24)

Margaret Andrzejewski, sr. – 800 (first, 2:14.49); 1,600 (10th, 5:16.98)

Ainsley Clark, fr. – triple jump (33rd, 10.01)

Stella Cooney, so. – 100 hurdles (43rd, 16.79)

Erin Hinsdale, jr. – 800 (eighth, 2:18.12); 1,600 (fourth, 5:11.67)

Elena Mamminga, jr. – 3,200 (seventh, 11:20.10)

Abby Yarusso, fr. – 3,200 (11th, 11:27.42)

4x800 relay (12th, 10:01.98)

4x400 relay 26th, 4:11.27)

Timothy Christian

Kiara Holmes, sr. – 100 (20th, 12.52); 200 (40th, 26.98)

Lyla Plaisier, fr. – 3,200 (10th, 11:25.55); 1,600 (21st, 5:23.48)

Mia Vanhekken, so. – discus (29th, 28.38)

4x200 relay (31st, 1:48.26)

Sydnie Becker, so. – 800 (fourth, 2:15.95)

Nicole Camiola, so. – 400 (17th, 1:00.04)

Gabrielle Falls, jr. – long jump (31st, 4.94)

4x800 relay (10th, 10:00.58)

4x400 relay (21st, 4:10.76)

Class 1A

Aelyn Anderson, fr. – 3,200 (24th, 12:05.52)

Sophia Daskalov, sr. – high jump (14th, 1.57)