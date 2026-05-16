St. Francis girls track and field wins sectional title: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Girls Track and Field

Class 2A Clark Sectional

St. Francis (108) beat out Timothy Christian (101) to win the Class 2A Clark Sectional title at Knute Rockne Stadium.

St. Francis event winners included Margaret Andrzejewski in the 800 (2:14.49), Alicen Sheldon in the 300 hurdles (48.12) and Ainsley Clark in the triple jump (10.01 meters).

Timothy Christian event winner was Kiara Holmes in the 100 (12.52 seconds).

Third-place Wheaton Academy had wins from Nicole Camiola in the 400 (1:00.04) and the 4x400 relay (4:10.76) and 4x800 relay (10:00.58).

For fourth-place Montini, Sydney Gertsen won the 1,600 (5:07.33) and the 3,200 (10:53.85).

Glenbard South, fifth as a team, had wins from Mila Goetting in the pole vault (3.43 meters) and Nel Adamczyk in the long jump (4.95 meters).

Fenwick’s Maeve Bonakdar won the shot put (10.85) and teammate Molly Madden the discuss (32.61).

Baseball

Hinsdale Central 5, Lyons 1

Max Judge’s three-run single was the big hit in the Red Devils’ five-run fifth inning as they took the rubber game of the three-game West Suburban Silver series in Hinsdale. Charlie Miller, Ethan Wolfe and Billy Main combined on a six-hitter with six strikeouts for Hinsdale Central (19-10, 9-5).

Blake Ragsdale had two hits and scored the lone run for Lyons (20-8, 11-4).

Glenbard South 3, Glenbard West 2

Gavin Pogorzelski singled in Hunter Fort with two outs in the bottom of the seventh for the Raiders’ walk-off win in Glen Ellyn.

Glenbard South (15-16-1) tied it 2-2 in the sixth with two runs, Cooper Langreder’s RBI triple and Frankie Cassata’s RBI single.

Tommy Lewison struck out 11 over six innings for Glenbard West (15-17) in the loss. Dylan Manna and Nate Frazier drove in the Hilltoppers’ runs.

Geneva 13, Wheaton North 4

Kyle Eddy was 3 for 4 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored and Zander Zielinski was 2 for 4 with two runs scored for the Falcons (14-17, 8-10), but Geneva scored five runs in the fourth and six in the seventh to salvage the final game of the three-game DuKane Conference series.

Softball

Wheaton Warrenville South 11, Downers Grove North 7

Caroline Schulz had three hits, three runs scored and two RBIs and Nelia Kirichun two hits, two runs scored and an RBI for the Tigers (17-13) in the nonconference game in Wheaton.

Olivia Giordano hit a two-run homer and Sophia Lawson had three hits and two runs scored for Downers Grove North (13-18).

Burlington Central 2, Montini 1

Burlington Central’s Isabella Reed struck out 18, and the Rockets walked it off in the eighth on Gianna Miceli’s RBI single.

Cameron Fox struck out nine and allowed just five hits and one earned run for Montini (21-9) in the loss. Cedona Barrett had two hits and drove in the Broncos’ only run.

Boys Water Polo

Hinsdale Central 10, Naperville Central 5

The Red Devils won the Hinsdale Central Sectional semifinal.

Lyons 19, Argo 1

The Lions won the Lyons Sectional semifinal.