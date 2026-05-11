Driver flown with serious injuries after Harvard-area crash, fire

A 22-year-old driver was flown after a crash early Sunday near Harvard.

The Harvard Fire Protection District was called to the intersection of Lawrence and State Line roads for a reported vehicle fire at 1:31 a.m. Sunday, Harvard Fire Protection District spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

Crews located a single-vehicle rollover crash along Lawrence, just south of State Line. The vehicle was on its side and had “heavy fire involvement,” Vucha said.

The man driving the vehicle had initially been trapped inside but was able to self-extricate before emergency personnel arrived.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle. Firefighters extinguished the fire and paramedics treated the driver, identified as a 22-year-old, at the scene. He was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center in Harvard before being airlifted to Rockford “with injuries believed to be serious,” Vucha said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, Vucha said.