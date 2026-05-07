Suburban Life softball notebook: A natural righty, dynamic slapper Sofia Bucaro fuels IC Catholic Prep lineup

IC Catholic Prep center fielder Sofia Bucaro makes a diving catch during the first inning of the 2025 Class 2A Benedictine University softball supersectional against Noth Boone. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Sofia Bucaro has an explanation for slapping that usually applies to another position on the softball diamond.

She’s in control.

“A lot of people say the pitcher has the control of the game. That is how I feel with slapping,” Bucaro said. “I can determine what I do in the box. I’m looking for anyway to get on – hit it in the five/six hole, get a bunt down or power slapping. I have free range."

That dynamic ability has made Bucaro a catalyst to IC Catholic Prep’s deep lineup the last two years. The Knights’ leader in batting average and on-base percentage last year for a sectional champion, the senior center fielder is even better this spring.

The St. Norbert College commit is batting .568 with a .663 on-base percentage, both teams-highs, and 40 runs scored with seven doubles and 19 RBIs.

IC Catholic is 21-4 with three losses by one run, and avenged one of those – to De La Salle – with a 9-2 win Tuesday.

Bucaro, for her part, will not let herself get caught up in individual stats.

“I try my best not to look at stats,” she said. “The more you pay attention to stats, it will consume you. More than stats I want to have fun with my teammates. It’s all about my team.”

A talented team at that. Fellow St. Norbert commit Madelynn DiNino is batting .475 with 10 extra-base hits and 25 RBIs, and is 11-2 in the circle with a 2.82 ERA and 77 strikeouts.

Junior Ariani Zito has played every position besides first and third base, and is batting .481 with 44 runs scored. The thump in the lineup is provided by juniors Kelly Cahill (.545, 23 extra-base hits and 45 RBIs) and Lexi Russ (.500, 16 extra-base hits, 40 RBIs).

Bucaro gets to everything in center field and gets on base constantly.

“My team is great,” Knights coach Frank Reaber said. “They all get along. I lead off Zito, bat four lefties, Bucaro bats second and is a slapper. With those on the basepaths it’s like havoc.”

Bucaro started becoming a slapper the summer going into freshman year, noting “a lot could argue too late.”

A natural right-handed hitter, she went for instruction with former Naperville North All-Stater and Chicago Bandits star Sammy Marshall.

“It’s very awkward I will say, you have to get out of your comfort zone. My dad would have me going in the left side of the batter’s box and I worked with Sammy getting the footwork down,” Bucaro said. “I started with the soft slap at the younger levels. The improvement I have seen is a lot of barrel control, differentiating what slap I want to do and execute the field placement.

“I don’t think people give slappers enough credit. It’s hard work. All the hard work paid off.”

Reaber has noticed his senior’s confidence level shoot up. Bucaro is just playing, not overthinking. If she goes 0 for 3, he’ll never hear her say she had a bad game. Just get ready for the next.

“The kid doesn’t complain about nothing,” Reaber said.

“I keep myself to a high standard but if I have a bad at bat you have to realize in softball that it will happen. You will fail more than you succeed,” Bucaro said. “I’ve been playing the sport my whole life. Adjustments is something our team does well.”

IC Catholic’s program has made five supersectional appearances since 2015, but has yet to break through to state.

Bucaro believes this could be the year.

“My last ride, we want to make it as far as we possibly can,” she said. “This season is not about breaking records. We want to keep playing until we can’t play anymore.”

Downers Grove South’s slugging sophomore

What’s the feeling of hitting a home run like? To Downers Grove South sophomore Paige Rook, it feels effortless when the ball flies off her bat.

“It’s like I barely even swung,” Rook said. “All my power, it’s like I barely even swung. When I’m running around the bases, it’s a relief, like yes, I just did that. I feel accomplished.”

Rook is racking up the accomplishments – and long balls – this spring.

Making a splash in her first varsity season, Rook has hit nine home runs along with six doubles and a triple, with a .391 batting average and 33 runs batted in.

She leads Downers Grove South (16-5) in homers and RBIs.

“She has had a very good year, a nice surprise,” Downers Grove South coach Jim Cushing said. “She was on JV last year as a freshman. Our winter workout program, she worked really hard. She was at every workout. She got much stronger and from Day 1 of tryouts she has hit the ball hard. She hit it by far harder than anyone on the team.”

That’s saying something, with the likes of Addison Yurchak (.508, 15 extra-base hits, 28 RBIs) and Jordan Balsavich (.480, nine extra-base hits, 23 RBIs) in the Mustangs’ lineup along with Natalia Manganello, who is hitting .476.

Rook was a dual-sport athlete growing up. She got started in softball in rec league but also did gymnastics for eight years. She quit gymnastics when she was 12 to focus on softball, but says gymnastics formed who she is today.

“They are pretty different but for both it’s really all about work ethic and focus,” Rook said. “I always talk about this, whenever I am up to bat I signal out everything. I was trained to do that in gymnastics. Signal out the cheering and just be laser focused.”

Rook has been clutch in some big spots for Downers Grove South. She hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning of a 12-10 come-from-behind win over Willowbrook, the Mustangs’ nearest pursuer in the West Suburban Gold race. The two clubs meet again Monday.

“It just comes from hard work, getting the work in when other people aren’t, extra hitting lessons, doing the tee work, working extra hard in practice and being focused,” Rook said. "

Montini milestones

Montini had four players reach career milestones recently.

Junior Cedona Barrett recorded her 100th career hit on April 7. Fellow juniors Aubry Raffen notched her 100th hit on April 21, and a third junior, Bridget Ryan, just joined the 100-hit parade.

“Those three juniors have been the cornerstone for our program the last few years and since I took over, they were my freshman group,” Montini coach Amy Bukovsky said. “I have seen the time and effort they have put into our program. To see the results pay off, I am just so happy for them.”

Sophomore pitcher Cameron Fox reached her own career mark on May 2 with her 300th strikeout.

“She’s doing a great job,” Bukovsky said. “We eased her in last year as a freshman. She took the reins more at the end of the season and has stepped into the role and embraced it.”

Montini is the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Class 3A Glenbard South Sectional, behind Fenwick and St. Francis with Glenbard South the No. 4 seed.

“Pretty much the same teams that we saw last year,” Bukovsky said. “We know they are all tough we have a tough road. We’re hoping things are clicking as we enter our home stretch. We were able to beat St. Laurence [on Tuesday] which was a big game for us. We are starting to do the little things right which we will need to do to have success.”