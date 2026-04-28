DeKalb students get some help planting a ‘Legend-ary’ new tree for Arbor Day

Lincoln Elementary School students take turns shoveling dirt to help plant a swamp white oak tree near their playground on Arbor Day on Friday, April 24, 2026, in DeKalb. (Photo provided by City of DeKalb)

DeKalb elementary students celebrated the Earth this Arbor Day by planting a new tree and even giving it a name.

Lincoln Elementary students selected “Lincoln Legend” as the name of the tree planted at their school with the help of DeKalb Public Works crews on April 24.

Mayor Cohen Barnes, Public Works Director Andy Raih and the public works team were welcomed by Principal Jennifer Tallitsch, Assistant Principal Ben Erickson, and the Lincoln teachers, staff and students.

City of DeKalb Public Works Director Andy Raih asks Lincoln Elementary School students about the benefits of trees as part of an Arbor Day celebration on Friday, April 24, 2026. (Photo provided by City of DeKalb)

The planting was an opportunity for the students to learn about the benefits of trees, according to a news release.

Raih told the students that trees are “superheroes:” Cleaning the air, producing oxygen, providing cooling, and serving as habitat for birds, insects and other wildlife.

The DeKalb Public Works team finishes planting a tree at Lincoln Elementary School on Arbor Day on Friday, April 24, 2026. (Photo provided by City of DeKalb)

Students took turns shoveling dirt to help plant the tree near their playground and then voted on a name. “Lincoln Legend” was the winner over “Roary Oak,” inspired by the Lincoln Lions mascot, and “Swamp King,” a reference to the tree’s species, the swamp white oak.

The event was held as part of the Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree City USA program. The Foundation named DeKalb as a 2025 Tree City USA for its commitment to plant, grow, and maintain trees. The requirements to earn the recognition include adopting a tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry, and participating in an Arbor Day celebration.