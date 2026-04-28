2 Will County teachers earn national recognition with Crystal Apple Awards

Joliet Central Art Teacher Nyssa Grzyb was recognized with the Crystal Apple Award on April 21, 2026. (Photo Provided by School Specialty)

Two Will County teachers have received Crystal Apple Awards as a recognition of classroom excellence.

The Crystal Apple Awards are a national contest run by school supply company School Specialty. The company recognizes five teachers from across the country based on nominations from students, parents, administrators, or other community members.

Fourteen finalists are selected by School Specialty for “serving as beacons of leadership, creativity, and unwavering passion in their schools” and the five winners are selected through an online vote.

This year’s winners include two teachers from Illinois, both of whom teach in Will County schools.

Art teach Nyssa Gryzb of Joliet Central High School and Dana Harris, a first grade teacher from Bruning Elementary School in Wilmington, were both recognized on April 21 ahead of Teacher Appreciation Week, which starts on May 4.

Bruning Elementary School First Grade teacher Dana Harris was honored with a Crystal Apple Award on April 21, 2026. (Photo Provided by School Specialty)

“At School Specialty, we are privileged to support the essential work of educators who share our mission of transforming student outcomes,” said School Specialty National Education Strategist Dr. Sue Ann Highland in a statement.

“These individuals are instrumental in guiding the next generation of learners, and these awards allow us to give back to those who give so much of themselves in the classroom every day,” she said.

Each of the five winners receives a Crystal Apple Trophy as well as a $500 School Specialty merchandise certificate for their classroom. The winners’ schools also receive a $250 certificate to be used for school-wide resources, according to School Specialty.

The remaining nine finalists also receive a certificate of recognition and a $100 voucher, as do their schools.

“I love teaching art because I get to inspire and empower my students to make beautiful masterpieces and use their artistic voice every day,” said Grzyb in a video message of the winning teachers. “But outside of teaching art, my favorite thing about teaching is showing my students that they can make a huge impact in their community in a positive way.”

“I believe that kids achieve more and learn more when they feel loved, when they feel safe, and when they feel seen,” said Harris.

Harris and Grzyb were selected for the award out of over 200 nominees from 40 states. Illinois was the only state to have more than one winner or finalist in the contest.