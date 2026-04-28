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Quin Paprockas homers in Montini baseball win: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Montini Catholic logo

Montini logo

By Joshua Welge

Baseball

Montini 9, De La Salle 2

Quin Paprockas’ two-run homer highlighted Montini’s five-run sixth inning, and the Broncos went on to the win in Lombard.

Nick Mandra had three RBIs and a run scored, and Robert Sansone struck out four over six innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits and two walks for Montini (12-9).

Boys Volleyball

Glenbard South d. Wheaton Academy 25-23, 25-27, 25-20

Owen Stauber had 20 assists, Dom Kuceba nine assists, Aaron Gomez nine digs, Matthew Wisniewski eight digs, Emmet Foster-Simbulan nine kills, three blocks and five digs, Jackson McCabe 11 kills and Troy Oleksak 10 kills for the Raiders.

Girls Soccer

Wheaton Academy 0, Glenbard South 0

The Warriors moved their record to 9-2-4 with the tie.

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.