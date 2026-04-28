Quin Paprockas homers in Montini baseball win: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Montini 9, De La Salle 2

Quin Paprockas’ two-run homer highlighted Montini’s five-run sixth inning, and the Broncos went on to the win in Lombard.

Nick Mandra had three RBIs and a run scored, and Robert Sansone struck out four over six innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits and two walks for Montini (12-9).

Boys Volleyball

Glenbard South d. Wheaton Academy 25-23, 25-27, 25-20

Owen Stauber had 20 assists, Dom Kuceba nine assists, Aaron Gomez nine digs, Matthew Wisniewski eight digs, Emmet Foster-Simbulan nine kills, three blocks and five digs, Jackson McCabe 11 kills and Troy Oleksak 10 kills for the Raiders.

Girls Soccer

Wheaton Academy 0, Glenbard South 0

The Warriors moved their record to 9-2-4 with the tie.