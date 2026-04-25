Downers Grove North baseball wins pitchers’ duel with Downers Grove South: Friday Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Downers Grove North 2, Downers Grove South 1

Angelo Chiarelli struck out three and scattered six hits over five innings, and Colin Doyle struck out four in two innings of shutout relief as the visiting Trojans (13-7) won the pitchers’ duel.

James Sobkowiak struck out 12 in a complete-game three-hitter for the Mustangs, allowing two unearned runs on three hits.

Sam Marshall and Oliver Marshall scored runs in Downers Grove North’s two-run fourth. Aidan Kanazawa had two hits and scored a run and Casey Wierda two hits and an RBI for Downers Grove South.

Benet 10, York 0

Quinn Rooney went 2 for 3 with a three-run homer and four RBIs, Carson Ebeling 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI and Peter Pignatiello 2 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI for the Redwings (8-7) in Lisle.

St. Francis 11, Loyola 4

James McGrath was 2 for 3 with a homer, three runs scored and three RBIs, Matthew Griffin 3 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs and Chase Grigonis 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Spartans (10-8) in Wheaton.

Lemont 5, Richards 2

Brett Tucker and Zane Schneider hit solo home runs in a four-run first inning, and Lemont went on to the road win.

Winning pitcher Luke Marusarz struck out four and allowed two unearned runs on three hits over five innings.

Hinsdale South 11, Proviso West 1

Jack McDaniel was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, and Brady Miller was 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs for the Hornets (5-13) in Darien.

Softball

York 14, Downers Grove North 4 (6 innings)

Lilly Burda and Myka Matykiewicz homered to highlight the Dukes’ 17-hit attack.

Burda was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs and Kayla Winters 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored for York (10-8).

Viktoria Czech homered for Downers Grove North (8-10).

Lyons 9, Glenbard West 0

Lyla Replin was 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI to key the Lions’ 11-hit attack. Alexa Trybus had two hits for the Hilltoppers.

St. Francis 9, Serena 3

The Spartans scored five runs in the bottom of the second and went on to the nonconference win in Wheaton.

Lauren Kennedy was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored, and Maria Bukowski finished 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs for St. Francis (14-5).

Glenbard North 11, Wheaton North 1 (5 innings)

Avery Miller was 2 for 4 with six RBIs for the Panthers in Carol Stream.

Providence 4, Montini 2

Cameron Fox was 3 for 3 with an RBI, and Brooks Wills scored both runs for Montini (14-6) in Lombard.

East Moline 2, Benet 1

The visiting Redwings scored a run in the top of the seventh to tie it 1-1 before the Panthers walked it off in the bottom half.

Noel Klody struck out six and allowed two runs on seven hits for Benet (8-14).

Boys Track and Field

Glenbard South Invitational

Willowbrook (165) beat out Belvidere North (137) with Glenbard South (120) third at the eight-team invite.

Willowbrook’s Legend Alka won the 3,200 (9:35.91), Hayden Roscoe the 300 hurdles (40.54), Otis Powell the high jump (1.98 meters) and Adam Hajyasin the triple jump (12.65 meters).

Glenbard South’s Thomas Jochum won the 1,600 (4:19.79), Vincent Gary the 110 hurdles (15.60), Henry Riley the shot put (16.60 meters) and Kyle Quaid-Bowman the pole vault (4.87 meters).

Glenbard East won the 4x200 relay (1:34.52) and Willowbrook the 4x400 relay (3:34.30)

Girls Track and Field

Neuqua Valley Invitational

Benet took sixth at the nine-team meet. Benet’s Gabrielle Brown won the 400 (58.95) and Clare Donnelly the 800 (2:27.45).

Lockport Invitational

Downers Grove South was fourth, Hinsdale Central fifth and Lemont eighth in the 12-team meet.

Hinsdale Central’s Alexandra Furey won the 800 (5:19.84), Hinsdale’s Grace Gruber the 3,200 (11:59.10), Lemont’s Sonia Strzalka the discus (33.88 meters) and Hinsdale’s Avery Bonino the triple jump (11.24 meters)

Hinsdale South Invitational

York (164) won the seven-team meet ahead of Warren (140) and Hinsdale South (112).

York event winners included Jillian Booth in the 200 (25.17), Sophia Galiano-Sanchez in the 400 (59.14) and 800 (2:18.05), Haley Klaibor the pole vault (3.15 meters), Hannah Peterson the triple jump (10.46 meters), the 4x200 relay (1:48.18), the 4x400 relay (4:14.75) and the 4x800 relay (10:04.80).

Hinsdale South event winners included Sky Herbert in the 100 (12.89), and Kennedy Ruff in the 100 hurdles (14.82) and 300 hurdles (44.89).