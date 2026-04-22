Roselle man sentenced to 45 years in prison for shooting woman in Roselle restaurant

A man who shot a woman in the head in a Roselle restaurant in 2022 was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Following a five-day-long bench trial, Judge Brian Telander on Sept. 30, 2025, found Jaime Quijano, 26, formerly of the 200 block of Walter Drive, Roselle, guilty of two counts of attempt first degree murder and one count each of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm at a person, all Class X felonies.

Quijano was arrested on July 16, 2022, and has been in custody at the DuPage County Jail since that time.

About 12:21 a.m., July 16, 2022, Roselle police responded to shots fired at Bulldog Ale House, at 394 Irving Park Road.

Officers found a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound to the head. She was transported to a local hospital for medical attention.

Following an investigation, authorities learned that Quijano became angry and began cursing at employees of Bulldogs at which time he was asked to leave. He became angrier and exchanged words with employees of the establishment before walking away from the bar.

As he walked away, Quijano unzipped a black satchel that was around his chest and removed a loaded handgun. He turned around, pointed the gun at the employees and fired. He then pointed the pistol toward the bar and fired where several employees and patrons were seated and standing.

He continued firing the pistol behind him as he exited the building. After exiting the vestibule he fired a final round through a glass door into the restaurant.

Following the shooting, Quijano fled on foot. He was arrested at his home a short time later where officers recovered a pistol and a 31-round extended magazine on the couch. Police also found two live 9 mm rounds, one in Quijano’s pants pocket and another in the satchel he had been carrying.

“On July 16, 2022, Jaime Quijano fired 18 shots into a crowded bar sending patrons scrambling for safety, leaving one innocent young woman in her 20s fighting for her life,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release. “This unconscionable act of violence not only nearly cost a woman her life, but also terrorized an entire community.

Quijano will have to serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.