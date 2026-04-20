‘Come home safe’ is the mantra for all families behind the badge

When someone becomes a police officer, their entire family often follows suit, whether they realize it or not. The badge may belong to the officer, but the weight of the job is carried by spouses, partners and children every single day.

Behind every patrol car leaving a driveway is a family that understands something most people never have to think about. That shift might not end the way it began.

Police families live with a quiet reality that few outside the profession truly understand. They watch a loved one put on a uniform and walk out the door knowing the job can be dangerous, unpredictable and sometimes violent. They hope that every shift will be routine day. But they know the opposite could be true.

Because somewhere in the back of their minds is a fear that never fully goes away, the possibility of that knock on the door.

No spouse, parent or child ever wants to see a squad car pull up in front of their house with two serious officers stepping out. It’s a moment that carries the worst possible news a family can receive. Police families know this reality exists, even if they try not to dwell on it. I know that moment personally.

In 1987, while working as a police officer, I was shot in the line of duty. In the early morning hours, around 4 a.m., officers knocked on my door to notify my wife that I had been shot. Imagine that moment for a second.

It’s the middle of the night. The house is quiet. Then suddenly there’s pounding on the door. You open it to see police officers standing there (in my case, the police chief), their faces serious, their voices careful.

For my wife, that moment was terrifying. In an instant, her entire world changed. Her mind raced through every possible scenario. Was I alive? How badly was I hurt? Would our family ever be the same again?

Those are questions no police spouse ever wants to face. Thankfully, I survived. But that moment left a mark that never truly disappears.

The fear and shock of that 4 a.m. knock are not things that go away with time. They might no longer sit at the front of our minds the way they once did, but they never completely fade. For police families, those experiences become part of life’s fabric, quiet reminders of the risks that come with the badge.

Today, that reality has taken on new meaning for me. I am now the father of three sons, all police officers here in Illinois. Like many police families, our dinner conversations, when they are actually over and not working, often revolve around the profession, the challenges, the cases and the changing landscape of policing.

But I would be lying if I said I do not worry. I worry every single day.

In some ways, I worry more now than when I served as the police chief in Riverside. Back then, I was responsible for an entire department, and I fully understood the risks officers faced. But there is something profoundly different about watching your own children enter the same profession.

A father’s instincts never change. The difference now is that the badge is on their chests, not mine.

What comforts me is knowing the kind of officers they have become. They are highly trained, professional and dedicated to doing their jobs right. They work for departments that maintain strong relationships with the communities they serve and solid partnerships with neighboring law enforcement agencies.

Those relationships matter. Good policing is not done in isolation. It relies on trust, cooperation and professionalism. Knowing that my sons work in environments where these values are present helps lessen the worry at least a little.

But the concern never completely disappears. Because the truth is, the risks are still real.

The stress that comes with police work doesn’t stay on the street. Officers regularly deal with situations most people never encounter in a lifetime. Violent crime scenes, abused children, fatal crashes, addiction, domestic violence and human tragedy in its rawest form are experiences that don’t simply fade away when a shift ends.

The challenge for officers is to ensure that what they see on the street does not follow them home. Families deserve a place where the darkness of the job doesn’t overwhelm everyday life. Children deserve a parent who can laugh, listen and be present at dinner. Spouses deserve a partner who can still connect emotionally after a tough day.

That balance isn’t easy. Many officers cope by compartmentalizing their experiences, putting emotional walls between the job and their personal lives. While this coping mechanism can be necessary in the moment, those walls also can become barriers at home if officers aren’t careful.

Policing requires emotional armor. But that armor can’t stay on forever. Officers need to learn how to take it off when they walk through the front door.

Police spouses often become experts at reading the signs. They know when something difficult happened during a shift, even if the details are never shared. They understand when to ask questions and when to give simple, quiet support.

In many ways, police spouses serve as the emotional stabilizers of the household. They keep the family grounded when schedules change, holidays are missed or late-night calls pull an officer away from home. And they do it without recognition.

The public notices the uniform and badge. What they don’t see is the spouse who keeps the family strong through long nights, rotating shifts and the stress that comes with loving someone in a dangerous profession.

Children of police officers also grow up differently from most. From an early age, they understand that their parent’s job involves danger. They hear news reports about violence against officers and sometimes listen to classmates repeat negative stereotypes about police that they know do not represent the person who reads them bedtime stories or cheers during their games.

Police children learn resilience early. They also learn pride. They know their parents run toward danger when others run away.

Still, that pride does not eliminate the anxiety that can come with the job. Parents in law enforcement must recognize that children often carry quiet fears they do not always express. Honest conversations and reassurance can go a long way toward helping them understand the realities of the profession without being overwhelmed by it.

For officers themselves, the most important thing they can do for their families is to remember that support goes both ways.

The job may require strength, toughness and composure. However, at home, officers should allow themselves to be human. Sharing about tough days, leaning on loved ones and acknowledging the emotional impact of the profession are not signs of weakness. They are signs of trust.

The truth is, policing isn’t sustained by officers alone. It relies on families who stand behind them, offering support through long hours, unpredictable schedules and the emotional weight that accompanies the badge.

Those families seldom make headlines. They don’t get medals or public awards. But they are the backbone of the profession.

Whenever an officer responds to a call for help, somewhere a family is hoping they’ll return home safely. And occasionally, tragically, a family hears that knock on the door.

That knock in 1987 was a turning point for my family. It changed us forever.

Today, I watch my sons pin on their badges and walk out the door to serve their communities just as I did before them. I’m proud of the men they are, but I’m even prouder that they refuse to be intimidated by a culture that tries to shame the very people who stand between order and chaos. They wear that badge anyway. And they do it with their heads up.

But like every police parent, police partner and police child across this country, I also carry that quiet hope that defines every shift: Come home safe.

Because behind every badge is a family that continues to watch the door.